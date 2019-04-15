Mary Berry's recipe for quick and easy Yorkshire puddings You're going to want to bookmark this

If your dinner isn’t complete without a Yorkshire pudding or two, you’re going to want to try this recipe for simple yet delicious Yorkshires from Mary Berry. The former Great British Bake Off judge shared her recipe for the roast dinner staple in her cookbook Mary Berry’s Family Sunday Lunches, and they’re so tasty, they’re bound to become a regular addition to your family meals.

"My recipe has changed over the years – flours have become more refined and I find I get the best rise adding more eggs and omitting a little milk," she says. "If you only have full-fat milk, replace a quarter of the milk with water."

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

100g/4oz plain flour

¼ tsp salt

3 large eggs

225ml semi-skimmed milk

Approx 125ml sunflower oil

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C, Fan 200C, Gas 7. You will need a 12-hole deep bun tin or 2 x 4-hole large Yorkshire pudding tins.

2. Measure the flour and salt into a bowl and make a well in the centre. Add the eggs and a little milk. Whisk until smooth and gradually add the remaining milk. This can be made by hand but is best made with an electric hand whisk until the bubbles burst on the surface. Pour into a jug.

3. Measure a dessertspoon of oil into each hole of the 12-hole tin or a tablespoon in each hole of the 4-hole tins. Transfer to the preheated oven for about 5 minutes until the oil is piping hot.

4. Carefully remove from the oven and pour the batter equally between the holes.

5. Return to the oven and cook for 20-25 minutes until golden brown and well risen. Serve immediately.

To prepare ahead: The puddings can be made completely ahead and reheated in a hot oven (temperature as right) for about 8 minutes. The batter can be made up to 2 hours ahead. They freeze well cooked.

To cook in the AGA: Slide on to the lowest set of runners in the roasting oven for about 20 minutes.

For more ideas and an array of recipes, pick up a copy of Mary Berry's Family Sunday Lunches, published by Headline.