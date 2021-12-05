Mary Berry's coffee and walnut traybake recipe is the perfect winter indulgence Just the thing for a festive afternoon tea

Mary Berry is the queen of cake recipes and her coffee and walnut traybake looks just the thing for a cosy winter afternoon tea.

Here Mary shares with HELLO! her recipe for the classic bake - and trust us when we say, this luxurious cake is iconic for a reason. Mary has said: "Coffee and walnuts go particularly well together, but you can use other nuts for this recipe if you prefer."

Mary Berry's classic coffee and walnut traybake

INGREDIENTS

225 g (8 oz) softened butter

225 g (8 oz) light muscovado sugar

275 g (10 oz) self-raising flour

2 level teaspoons baking powder

4 large eggs

2 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons coffee essence

75 g (3 oz) chopped walnuts

For the icing

75 g (3 oz) softened butter

225 g (8 oz) sifted icing sugar

2 teaspoons milk

2 teaspoons coffee essence

Walnut halves

INSTRUCTIONS:

To make the cake:

Step 1:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.

Step 2:

Grease a 30 x 23 cm (12 x 9 in) traybake or roasting tin then line the base with baking parchment.

Step 3:

Measure all the cake ingredients into a large bowl and beat until well blended. Turn the mixture into the prepared tin and level the top. Bake in the preheated oven for about 35–40 minutes or until the cake has shrunk from the sides of the tin and springs back when pressed in the centre with your fingertips.

Step 4:

Leave to cool in the tin.

To make the Icing:

Step 1:

Beat together the butter with the icing sugar, milk and coffee essence.

Step 2:

Spread evenly over the cold cake using a palette knife

Step 3:

Decorate with the walnut halves and cut 21 pieces.

TOP TIP:

If you like, you can use instant coffee granules instead of coffee essence. Mix 2 teaspoons with 2 tablespoons of water.

This recipe is from Mary Berry’s Baking Bible published by BBC Books, £20, photography copyright Dan Jones