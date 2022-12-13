16 Christmas cocktails and fabulous festive drinks to make this holiday season A negroni… spagliato… with prosecco in it

Whether you're hosting a glamorous soirée over the festive season or snuggling up at home with The Holiday, there's nothing like a Christmas cocktail or two to toast the start of the celebrations.

From mulled sloe gin to espresso martinis and something to give your prosecco a festive twist, these Christmas drinks are sure to impress your guests over the holidays. Scroll on for 15 deliciously simple cocktail recipes to level up your mixology repertoire…

Gingerbread Gin cocktail

INGREDIENTS

50ml Whitley Neill

25ml Gingerbread Syrup

25ml Egg White

METHOD

Dip the rim of a glass in gingerbread syrup, then coat in gingerbread cookie crumbs. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in the Whitley Neill, gingerbread syrup and egg white. Shake until the contents are well combined and chilled. Strain into prepared glass.

The Festive Star

INGREDIENTS

25ml Grand Marnier

10ml Honeycomb Syrup

1-2 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters

75ml of Freixenet Cordon Negro

Cinnamon Sugar Garnish / Freeze-Dried Orange [for garnish]

METHOD

Sugar the rim of your glass with lemon juice and cinnamon sugar and fill your glass with large chunks of ice. Add your Grand Marnier, Honeycomb Syrup and Chocolate bitters to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Gently strain into your champagne glass and top with Freixenet Cordon Negro before garnishing with a freeze-dried orange.

Slingsby Rhubarb Rocker

INGREDIENTS

35ml Slingsby Rhubarb Gin

50ml cranberry juice

15ml bourbon

Mint Leaves

5 cranberries

METHOD

Fill the glass with crushed ice and add ingredients, stir vigorously. Garnish with a mint spring and a dusting of icing sugar.

Chase Espresso Martini

INGREDIENTS

50ml Chase Espresso Vodka

5ml runny honey

A pinch of coarse sea salt

METHOD

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, stir until the honey is dissolved. Add ice. Shake hard with ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

White Christmas Negroni

INGREDIENTS

25ml Yuletide Gin from That Boutique-y Gin Company

25ml White Vermouth

25ml Luxardo Bitter Branco

METHOD

Build over ice and stir to chill. Garnish with a clove studded orange wedge. It can also be batched into a pitcher for a group serve.

Hayman's Mulled Sloe Gin

2 servings

INGREDIENTS

100ml Hayman's Sloe Gin

250ml Red Wine

2tsp Honey

Half a teaspoon of Allspice

To garnish: cinnamon stick, apple slice and/or blackberries

METHOD

Set a metal-based saucepan over a medium heat. Pour the Hayman’s Sloe Gin and red wine into the saucepan. Add in the honey and Allspice. Bring to a simmer and allow the mixture to simmer gently for 2-3 minutes. Pour into a handled glass, and garnish with a cinnamon stick, apple slice and/or blackberries.

Ramos gin fizz cocktail

INGREDIENTS

60ml gin

15ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

15ml freshly squeezed lime juice

250ml sugar syrup

3 drops vanilla extract

1 egg white

25ml double cream

Ice

METHOD

Put all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake hard. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled glass and top with sparkling water. Garnish with a few cranberries, and a sprig of rosemary and serve. Recipe courtesy of Waitrose.

Baileys Blush

INGREDIENTS

35ml Baileys Irish Cream

50ml Half and Half cream / milk

15ml Cherry Heering

12.5ml cherry syrup

Garnish with raspberry dipped in edible glitter / gold

METHOD

Add Baileys, Half and Half cream / milk, Cherry Heering, cherry syrup and ice into a cocktail shaker. Shake hard!

Double strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass, use a tea strainer to remove any small shards of ice so the drink is nice and smooth.

Roll the raspberry in edible glitter or gold until it reaches your desired level of glam, cut a slit in the base of the raspberry and rest it on the edge of the glass.

CÎROC Chocolate and Vanilla

INGREDIENTS

40ml CÎROC French Vanilla

20ml sweet vermouth

4 dashes of chocolate bitters

20ml red wine (merlot/pinot work best)

METHOD

Shake all ingredients with cubed ice into a chilled glass. Garnish with cocoa beans if desired.

The White Lady

INGREDIENTS

20ml Cointreau

20ml fresh lemon Juice

45ml The Botanist Gin

Egg white (optional)

METHOD

Combine all ingredients with ice in a mixing glass. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Pros-echo Falls

INGREDIENTS

25ml Echo Falls Summer Berries Vodka

100ml Prosecco

Raspberry (for garnish)

METHOD:

Add 25ml of Echo Falls Summer Berries vodka and a raspberry to your favourite prosecco for a fruity twist to your celebrations.

Cheat's Espresso Martini

INGREDIENTS

50ml Conker Cold Brew

25ml Vodka

METHOD

Combine vodka, ice and Conker Cold Brew. Shake and pour then adore! Garnish with coffee beans if desired.

Sparkling Peppermint Swirl

INGREDIENTS

2 ½ oz. (approx. 75ml) Black Raspberry Sparkling ICE

1.5 oz. (approx. 45ml) Vanilla flavoured vodka

1 oz. (approx. 30ml) Crème de menth liquor

METHOD

In a shaker, combine ice, vodka and crème de menthe and grenadine. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass rimmed with crushed candy canes. Top with Sparkling ICE and garnish with a candy cane.

METAXA 12 Stars Ginger Ale cocktail

INGREDIENTS

50ml METAXA 12 Stars

Fever-Tree Ginger Ale

Orange Peel

Angostura Bitters

METHOD

Fill a long glass to the rim with ice, pour 50ml METAXA 12 Stars into the glass, Top up with Fever-Tree ginger ale and garnish with orange peel and 5-6 drops of Angostura.

The Pornstar Martini

INGREDIENTS

1 Slice of Juicy Pineapple

1 Part Absolut Vanilia

1 Half Passion fruit pulp

¼ Part Vanilla Syrup

1 Part Passoa

1 Half passion fruit

1 shot prosecco / champagne

METHOD

Muddle pineapple in a shaker. Add Absolut Vanilia, passion fruit pulp, vanilla syrup and Passoa. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass, then garnish with passion fruit. Serve with a side of prosecco or champagne in a shot glass.

The Botanist Apple Collins

INGREDIENTS

50ml The Botanist Gin

Pressed cloudy apple juice

Freshly squeezed lemon juice

Cinnamon sugar

Soda

METHOD

Pour all ingredients into an ice filled glass and top with soda. Garnish with a dehydrated apple slice and cinnamon dust.

