16 Christmas cocktails and fabulous festive drinks to make this holiday season

Christmas cocktail recipes: 15 simple drinks to make this festive season, including mulled sloe gin, espresso martini and negroni cocktail recipes
Whether you're hosting a glamorous soirée over the festive season or snuggling up at home with The Holiday, there's nothing like a Christmas cocktail or two to toast the start of the celebrations.
From mulled sloe gin to espresso martinis and something to give your prosecco a festive twist, these Christmas drinks are sure to impress your guests over the holidays. Scroll on for 15 deliciously simple cocktail recipes to level up your mixology repertoire…
Gingerbread Gin cocktail
INGREDIENTS
- 50ml Whitley Neill
- 25ml Gingerbread Syrup
- 25ml Egg White
METHOD
Dip the rim of a glass in gingerbread syrup, then coat in gingerbread cookie crumbs. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in the Whitley Neill, gingerbread syrup and egg white. Shake until the contents are well combined and chilled. Strain into prepared glass.
The Festive Star
INGREDIENTS
- 25ml Grand Marnier
- 10ml Honeycomb Syrup
- 1-2 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters
- 75ml of Freixenet Cordon Negro
- Cinnamon Sugar Garnish / Freeze-Dried Orange [for garnish]
METHOD
Sugar the rim of your glass with lemon juice and cinnamon sugar and fill your glass with large chunks of ice. Add your Grand Marnier, Honeycomb Syrup and Chocolate bitters to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Gently strain into your champagne glass and top with Freixenet Cordon Negro before garnishing with a freeze-dried orange.
Slingsby Rhubarb Rocker
INGREDIENTS
- 35ml Slingsby Rhubarb Gin
- 50ml cranberry juice
- 15ml bourbon
- Mint Leaves
- 5 cranberries
METHOD
Fill the glass with crushed ice and add ingredients, stir vigorously. Garnish with a mint spring and a dusting of icing sugar.
Chase Espresso Martini
INGREDIENTS
- 50ml Chase Espresso Vodka
- 5ml runny honey
- A pinch of coarse sea salt
METHOD
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, stir until the honey is dissolved. Add ice. Shake hard with ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.
White Christmas Negroni
INGREDIENTS
- 25ml Yuletide Gin from That Boutique-y Gin Company
- 25ml White Vermouth
- 25ml Luxardo Bitter Branco
METHOD
Build over ice and stir to chill. Garnish with a clove studded orange wedge. It can also be batched into a pitcher for a group serve.
Hayman's Mulled Sloe Gin
2 servings
INGREDIENTS
- 100ml Hayman's Sloe Gin
- 250ml Red Wine
- 2tsp Honey
- Half a teaspoon of Allspice
- To garnish: cinnamon stick, apple slice and/or blackberries
METHOD
Set a metal-based saucepan over a medium heat. Pour the Hayman’s Sloe Gin and red wine into the saucepan. Add in the honey and Allspice. Bring to a simmer and allow the mixture to simmer gently for 2-3 minutes. Pour into a handled glass, and garnish with a cinnamon stick, apple slice and/or blackberries.
Ramos gin fizz cocktail
INGREDIENTS
- 60ml gin
- 15ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 15ml freshly squeezed lime juice
- 250ml sugar syrup
- 3 drops vanilla extract
- 1 egg white
- 25ml double cream
- Ice
METHOD
Put all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake hard. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled glass and top with sparkling water. Garnish with a few cranberries, and a sprig of rosemary and serve. Recipe courtesy of Waitrose.
Baileys Blush
INGREDIENTS
- 35ml Baileys Irish Cream
- 50ml Half and Half cream / milk
- 15ml Cherry Heering
- 12.5ml cherry syrup
- Garnish with raspberry dipped in edible glitter / gold
METHOD
Add Baileys, Half and Half cream / milk, Cherry Heering, cherry syrup and ice into a cocktail shaker. Shake hard!
Double strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass, use a tea strainer to remove any small shards of ice so the drink is nice and smooth.
Roll the raspberry in edible glitter or gold until it reaches your desired level of glam, cut a slit in the base of the raspberry and rest it on the edge of the glass.
CÎROC Chocolate and Vanilla
INGREDIENTS
- 40ml CÎROC French Vanilla
- 20ml sweet vermouth
- 4 dashes of chocolate bitters
- 20ml red wine (merlot/pinot work best)
METHOD
Shake all ingredients with cubed ice into a chilled glass. Garnish with cocoa beans if desired.
The White Lady
INGREDIENTS
- 20ml Cointreau
- 20ml fresh lemon Juice
- 45ml The Botanist Gin
- Egg white (optional)
METHOD
Combine all ingredients with ice in a mixing glass. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Pros-echo Falls
INGREDIENTS
- 25ml Echo Falls Summer Berries Vodka
- 100ml Prosecco
- Raspberry (for garnish)
METHOD:
Add 25ml of Echo Falls Summer Berries vodka and a raspberry to your favourite prosecco for a fruity twist to your celebrations.
Cheat's Espresso Martini
INGREDIENTS
- 50ml Conker Cold Brew
- 25ml Vodka
METHOD
Combine vodka, ice and Conker Cold Brew. Shake and pour then adore! Garnish with coffee beans if desired.
Sparkling Peppermint Swirl
INGREDIENTS
- 2 ½ oz. (approx. 75ml) Black Raspberry Sparkling ICE
- 1.5 oz. (approx. 45ml) Vanilla flavoured vodka
- 1 oz. (approx. 30ml) Crème de menth liquor
METHOD
In a shaker, combine ice, vodka and crème de menthe and grenadine. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass rimmed with crushed candy canes. Top with Sparkling ICE and garnish with a candy cane.
METAXA 12 Stars Ginger Ale cocktail
INGREDIENTS
- 50ml METAXA 12 Stars
- Fever-Tree Ginger Ale
- Orange Peel
- Angostura Bitters
METHOD
Fill a long glass to the rim with ice, pour 50ml METAXA 12 Stars into the glass, Top up with Fever-Tree ginger ale and garnish with orange peel and 5-6 drops of Angostura.
The Pornstar Martini
INGREDIENTS
- 1 Slice of Juicy Pineapple
- 1 Part Absolut Vanilia
- 1 Half Passion fruit pulp
- ¼ Part Vanilla Syrup
- 1 Part Passoa
- 1 Half passion fruit
- 1 shot prosecco / champagne
METHOD
Muddle pineapple in a shaker. Add Absolut Vanilia, passion fruit pulp, vanilla syrup and Passoa. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass, then garnish with passion fruit. Serve with a side of prosecco or champagne in a shot glass.
The Botanist Apple Collins
INGREDIENTS
- 50ml The Botanist Gin
- Pressed cloudy apple juice
- Freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Cinnamon sugar
- Soda
METHOD
Pour all ingredients into an ice filled glass and top with soda. Garnish with a dehydrated apple slice and cinnamon dust.
