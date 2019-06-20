Marks & Spencer's Percy Pigs undergo dramatic transformation – find out more Well, this has shocked us

Are we seeing things? Can it really be so? After more than 25 years delighting fans in head-only sweet form, the iconic Percy Pig has finally got a body. Congratulations Percy! The cult confection by Marks and Spencer – loved by adults and children alike – has only gone and grown a torso, legs and tail in his new guise as Percy Pig Fruity Chews, which are in stores now. Even better, the new sweets come in apple, red grape, strawberry, blueberry, orange and lemon flavours, with a pack retailing at £1.65. M&S also has a deal right now where you get two packs for £3.

The new Percy, complete with full body

We know, it's a lot to take in. Percy has seen many transformations over the years, from meeting his love, Penny, finding friends in a cow and a sheep, going on a gap year to India (lol) and having his own piglets. We've met his parents, he's gone creepy for Halloween and got in the Christmas spirit. More recently, Percy has married Penny and gone gelatin-free in his new vegetarian sweet-form. What a life.

The standard face-only Percy Pig

M&S Percy Product Developer Natalie Tate said: “Our new Percy Chews are a fresh and fruity take on everyone’s favourite pig! Using the same delicious, tail-twisting flavours, these new sweets have a delightfully chewy texture – and could even end up becoming a customer favourite!”

There was much chatter about the full-bodied Percy on the store's Instagram page, with one fan writing: "Mmm my mouth is watering!" and another said, "Ohh I can't wait to try."

On our shopping list already…

