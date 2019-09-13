Going out tonight? We've got a hearty mango and tofu curry recipe perfect for your weekend ahead A hearty meat-free recipe to start your weekend right!

Tofu is one of those ingredients that puzzles the best of people - how on earth do you make the slimy white block into a tasty meat-free substitute? Well, we've got the answer! This mango and tofu curry is a delicious way to incorporate tofu into your meals and cut your meat consumption. You'd be forgiven for thinking this high-protein meat substitute was actually the real thing in this gorgeously colourful dish! Trust us, curry night just got 1000x better - you can thank us later.

MANGO TOFU CURRY

Serves 4, Preparation time 15-20 minutes, Cooking time 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 tbsp coconut oil

• 2 tsp mustard seeds

• 2 tbsp dried curry leaves

• 1 tsp turmeric

• 1 onion, peeled

• 2 x 400g pots of Nature’s Finest mango

• 1 x 400ml tin coconut milk

• 1 red chilli (optional)

• 2 cloves garlic, peeled

• Thumb sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled

• 200/7oz firm tofu, diced

• 25g/1oz ground almonds

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• Cooked rice and/or naan breads/flatbread, to serve

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Melt the coconut oil in a pan. Add the mustard seeds, curry leaves and turmeric and cook for a couple minutes. Meanwhile, thinly slice the onion and add to the pan. Cook for around 5 minutes, until soft and translucent.

2. Once the onion is soft, drain one pot of the mango and place in a blender or food processor with the coconut milk, chilli, garlic and ginger. Blitz until smooth.

Add to the pan and cook for 15-20 minutes over a gentle heat.

3. Drain the second pot of mango and add to the pan. Add the tofu to the panand cook for 5 minutes until the tofu pieces have swelled a little. Stir in the ground almonds to thicken. Season to taste and serve with extra chilli slices and rice or breads, if liked.

Recipe by Lucy Burton from Pudding Lane Blog on behalf of Nature’s Finest. Find the Nature’s Finest range at Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Co-Op, Waitrose, Morrisons and Asda. Visit naturesfinestfoods.co.uk.