Alex Hollywood opens up about future plans and why she's ruling out new romances for now Paul Hollywood's ex-wife spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Alex Hollywood has opened up about the end of her 20-year marriage to The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood with whom she has a 17-year-old son, and reveals she is ruling out romance until their divorce is finalised. "I'm not even divorced yet. Until that’s complete, I won't even consider it," she tells HELLO! However, she reveals, "This is time for me, now. I haven’t been me for so many years because, like a lot of women, I lost my sense of self and gave myself to everyone else. I’m heading in a different direction to the one I'd anticipated, but I'm enjoying the ride and feel excited about the future. I am in a good place and really excited about what’s ahead. I think of it as a bit like a bungee jump. You feel nervous before it happens, but when you make that leap you think, this is amazing."

Alex Hollywood spoke to HELLO!

She admits it has been a tough time, telling HELLO!, “For anyone going through a divorce, it’s the most difficult thing. People underestimate how challenging it is. It’s been a turbulent time, but I’ve dealt with it by being resolute about getting through it.My divorce is a chapter in my life – it’s not the book."

Accomplished chef, Alex, whose books, My Busy Kitchen and Cooking Tonight, are crammed with tasty dishes designed to spice up family mealtimes also tells HELLO!: "Food is my passion; it always has been. I can’t imagine not cooking every day. I would have to be super ill not to. I do it for the people I love. It’s my way of showing nurture and care."

To read the full interview, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 23 September