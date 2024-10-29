Victoria and David Beckham's 'unique' local pub in London

The Beckhams lead a glitzy lifestyle, travelling between homes in the Cotswolds, Miami and London, and their youngest son, Cruz, 19, just gave a rare insight into the family's life in the UK capital.

Cruz has spent the last few weeks in New York, enjoying time with his new love interest, Jackie Apostel, as well as jetting to LA to help his mother, Victoria Beckham, celebrate her latest beauty launch.

The youngest of the Beckham boys is clearly happy to be back on home soil, though. On Thursday he posted an Instagram Story confirming he's back in London, and just like many of us, he has a few rituals he engages in as soon as he returns home.

© Instagram Crus Beckham loves the local pub

Cruz posted a photo of a hearty pub meal comprising of mash and a tasty-looking cut of meat, tagging the pub The Cow, noting he goes there as soon as he's home.

The Cow calls itself a "saloon bar and dining rooms" and is just a 15-minute drive from the Beckhams' home in swanky Holland Park. Clearly beloved by the whole family, budding chef and Cruz's brother Brookyln also follows the establishment on Instagram.

With the family's resident foodie a fan, we wondered what kind of fare The Cow serves to attract the whole Beckham brood.

The pub's website notes that it is a "vibrant venue full of friendliness and cheer," adding: "The Cow is an essential destination for Guinness and oysters. Prime pub fare, with Northern European influences through our dishes, The Cow’s specialities are with meats, seafood and oysters."

© Instagram Victoria, David and the family love the pub

Victoria Beckham famously only eats oily fish and vegetables, so the seafood offering likely pleases her, but there's something more hearty for her sons, too.

"Indulge in hearty Cow classics such as our fish stew, bangers and mash with onion gravy, and experience theatre with our famous deluxe seafood platter. Find your ideal dish du jour to satisfy your day of the week, perhaps a pint of prawns or something light and fresh like crab tagliolini."

READ: Brooklyn Beckham reveals reason he and Nicola Peltz haven't become parents yet

Reviews of The Cow call it "cosy" and "a jolly, interesting and unique establishment," with secluded corners and atmospheric lighting, it's the perfect place for A-listers such as the Beckhams to enjoy a quiet meal without being noticed – that said, they do have a private dining room that Victoria, David and co could hire for the ultimate privacy.