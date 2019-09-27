Inside one of London's oldest Italian restaurants' stunning refurb Franco's is now a classic London restaurants with a modern twist.

From the rich creamy pasta to crunchy pizza bases, there's nothing quite like a classic Italian meal. Franco's Jermyn Street is a longstanding stalwart of London's dining scene, and the restaurant recently celebrated its 75th anniversary with a stunning redesign. But fear not, its Italian authenticity remains firmly intact.

Opening in 1945, Franco's is one of the oldest Italian restaurants in London. It was purchased by the Hambro family 15 years ago, who recently sought out the help of renowned interior designers Cheah Rothe - whose previous clients include Claridges, The Connaught and The Bulgari Hotel - for a refurbishment. They have created a new contemporary feel, with the elegant grey woods and traditional botanical-inspired wallpapers leading to the new bar area. To the left, the stylish dining room features white-linen covered tables, framed prints and mirrors running the length of the room.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham's amazing Italian feast – see his photos

Stepping out of the hustle and bustle of Jermyn Street, you immediately feel the restaurant's charm, warmth and sophistication. If you're a fan of people-watching, take a seat next to the floor-to-ceiling windows for a view of the surrounding lifestyle boutiques, art galleries and hotels.

While Head Chef Stefano Turconi has introduced some new dishes, he continues to serve firm favourites such as a classic Vitello Tonnato, Chestnut Tagliatelle with mixed mushrooms, and Pappardelle with lamb ragu, broad beans and pecorino. Plus, with some delicious Vegan options, there's something for everyone. And let's not forget about dessert! Our personal favourites include the decadent Amaretto Creme Brulee and the Sicilian Cannolo with pistachio ice cream. We don't know about you, but our mouth is watering just thinking about it.

MORE: The Queen's dining table rule will surprise you