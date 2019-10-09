The new Costa winter menu is the best one yet! From Gingerbread Lattes to Lotus Biscoff muffins The new Costa winter menu is the BEST one yet

Summer is now a thing of the past - if you believe its short spurt ever counted as the real thing in the first place - but no fear! Costa has come to rescue us from our summer blues by treating us with something to look forward into in the upcoming colder winter months - you guessed it, it's the infamous Costa winter menu.

If like us, Costa managed to successfully entice your tastebuds with the autumn bonfire menu this fall, then get prepared to be hooked on these winter delights. As if we needed another reason to justify our coffee and sugar addictions, Costa has released three new festive themed drinks and five new sweet treats for us to indulge in. With these AND all the other festive delights the Christmas period promises to bring, be sure to have your stretchy jeans at the ready, people!

First, we have the return of the classic and ever so popular, Gingerbread Latte. Who could forget when Costa released these bad boys accompanied with an actual miniature gingerbread man? Everyone lost it! One word, iconic. There will also be the return of the Gingerbread Hot Chocolate - everyone knows it's not Christmas menu without some mention of Gingerbread.

Then we have the Black Forest and Cream Hot Chocolate. This is one for those with who love a sweet treat but not too much of it. Still holding all the indulgence of a typical creamy hot chocolate this hot beverage also comes equipped with a cheeky hit of tart cherry sauce to balance its sweet factor - the best of both worlds!

And last but by no means least, there's the drink all sweet-toothed lovers have been waiting for, the Hazelnut Praline Latte and the Hazelnut Praline Hot Chocolate. As deliciously sweet as they sound, both hot beverages come with a layer of chocolate, a sweet hazelnut syrup, whipped cream and a topping of chocolate-covered toffee bits… milkshake or coffee? You decide.

And what's a coffee menu without an accompanying snack? You may have seen people going crazy on Instagram over the Lotus Biscoff Muffin - you may have even been one of those people and for good reason. Collaborating with Costa, the popular biscuit brand has created a muffin of dreams. With a spiced sponge and creamy Biscoff spread centre, topped with toffee icing AND a full-sized Biscoff biscuit, this muffin is set to be the no1 crowd pleaser.

The Christmas Favourites range is available in Costa Coffee stores nationwide from 1st October 2019 and the full Limited-Edition Christmas menu will be available in stores nationwide from Friday 1st November 2019.