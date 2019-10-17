Curry night tonight? We've got you sorted with a cauliflower Dal recipe with lentils and greek yoghurt! A delicious Dal recipe bursting with healthy ingredients

As the colder months approach there's nothing we love more than to tuck into a hearty curry. And here we have the perfect curry recipe for that exact activity. This cauliflower Dal with lentils and greek yoghurt from Hello Fresh is sure to hit the spot and it's full of fresh and healthy ingredients to strengthen your immune system. Oh and its DELICIOUS.

WARMING CAULIFLOWER DAL WITH LENTILS AND GREEK YOGHURT

Serves 2, Preparation & cooking time 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 onion, peeled

• 1 clove garlic, peeled

• ½ cauliflower

• ½ bunch coriander

• 1 x 180g pack green beans

• Olive oil, for cooking

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 tbsp curry powder

• 1 tbsp tomato purée

• 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

• Pinch of sugar

• 100g/4oz red split lentils

• 200ml/7fl oz water

• 1 Vegetable Stock Pot

• ½ x 120g pot Greek yoghurt

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Halve and finely chop the onion and grate the garlic (or use a garlic press). Cut the cauliflower into bite-sized florets. Roughly chop the coriander. Trim the tops from the green beans and chop them into thirds.

2. Heat a splash of oil in a large saucepan on a medium-low heat. Add the onion and slowly cook for 5 minutes then add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Season with a pinch of salt and a few grinds of black pepper. If the onion starts to brown turn the heat down a bit. Once the onion is soft, add the curry powder and mix with a wooden spoon.

3. Stir in the tomato purée, add the chopped tomatoes and season with another pinch of salt and a sprinkling of sugar. Add the red lentils, the water and the vegetable stock pot. Stir to dissolve the stock pot, bring to a gentle simmer then put a lid on the pan and leave for 5 minutes.

4. Remove the lid, add the cauliflower and cook until tender – 12-15 minutes.

5. When the cauliflower is halfway through cooking add the green beans and cook for 6-7 minutes. Don’t worry if the dal is drying out a little – just add a bit more water to get a looser consistency.

6. Stir through most of the coriander and some of the yoghurt. At this stage it’s crucial to taste for seasoning – have a spoonful and add more salt and freshly ground black pepper to lift the flavours to their max. Serve the dal in a bowl with a dollop of Greek yoghurt and add the remaining coriander sprinkled on top.

This recipe is from Hello Fresh. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.co.uk

