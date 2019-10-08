It's festival week on Bake Off and you need to try this Chocolate Barfi recipe - the perfect Diwali inspired bake! The ultimate Indian chocolate fudge recipe

It's 'festival week' on Bake Off and although many of us still aren't entirely sure what that will entail, we have learnt that the signature bake will ask bakers to draw inspiration from festivals around the world - and boy do we have the perfect recipe! Celebrity chef and youtube sensation Hari Ghotra has shared with us her Chocolate Barfi recipe, a sweet Indian dessert that can typically be found during Diwali, the five-day Hindu festival of lights.

Hari says: In India, sweets are traditionally given as gifts and shared with loved ones. These sweets look amazing but they are incredibly sweet and generally, this is too much for the English palette. This recipe for choccy barfi or burfee is a bit of a hybrid - Indian fudge with the warming chocolate flavour and much less sugar. - We wonder if we will see any of bakers draw inspiration from Diwali - if all the recipes are this good we've got our bets on it!

CHOCOLATE BARFI

Serves 12, 5 minutes to prep, 20 minutes to cook

INGREDIENTS:

200ml double cream

200g milk powder

50g unsalted butter

10 cardamoms ground/½ tsp cardamom powder

400ml condensed milk

120g cocoa powder

2 tbsp pistachios roughly crushed (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Line a flat dish with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl sieve in the milk powder and mix with the cream to make a lumpy dough and set aside.

3. Heat the butter in a non-stick saucepan and add the cardamom powder.

4. Stir with the heat on low and add the condensed milk and cocoa powder.

5. Once the cocoa powder has melted add the cream and milk powder mixture. Stir to melt away any lumps.

6. Keep stirring and the mixture will start to leave the sides of the pan. Once this happens put it out on the flat dish and spread it out with the back of your spoon so its about 5-10cm deep. I like to top with crushed pistachios.

7. Cool and set in the refrigerator for 2-3 hrs or overnight.

8. Cut into squares and serve.

#Hari's Top Tip

You can also put this into a piping bag and pipe some love shapes. Just remember you have to work quickly as it becomes hard to pipe as the mixture starts to cool down and because it's hot you will need to cover the bag with a tea towel as you pipe (safety first and all that).

Serve with - Burfee makes a lovely alternative to a biscuit with a cup of tea. My children love these both to eat but also to make.

This recipe is from Hari Ghotra's INDIAN KITCHEN - For more recipe ideas for starters, sides, mains or sweet dishes, visit harighotra.co.uk