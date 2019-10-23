Marks & Spencer has released the CUTEST rainbow unicorn cake - and it serves 24! It looks too good to eat...

The unicorn craze shows no sign of stopping! Children and adults alike are flocking to the shops for anything inspired by the creature, from unicorn lattes to cuddly toys to throw cushions. And as the saying goes, if you can't beat them, join them! That's exactly what Marks & Spencer has done by releasing a new cake that will delight unicorn-lovers. The circular creation looks almost too good to eat, with colourful pastel icing for the mane, delicately piped eyes, and the all-important pink and white swirled horn. Adorable!

Credit: Instagram/Marks & Spencer

A picture M&S posted to Instagram showed the inside of the delicious treat, which features fluffy blue, pink and yellow sponge and lashings of icing. The wedge of cake was surrounded by cups of tea, and it looks like the ideal afternoon sweet treat, don't you think? M&S wrote: "Our new Unicorn Cake is truly magical! With layers of rainbow-coloured sponge and filled with butter cream, this cake is hand finished with soft icing and rainbow coloured features." Fans took to the comments section to share their support, with one stating: "Wow!!! This magical cake is absolutely beautiful." It even got the seal of approval from Amanda Holden, so perhaps we can expect it to make an appearance at her daughter's 7-year-old Hollie or 13-year-old Alexa's birthdays soon.

Big enough to serve 24, the £45 cake is not only incredibly cute but also practical for those chaotic children's birthday parties. If you want to make their birthday extra special, there is also an option to create a personalised iced message.

Credit: Marks & Spencer

It is the latest addition to the retailer's extensive collection of impressive birthday cakes, with others including a pink fairytale castle complete with ivy climbing up the side and a mini unicorn (obviously!), a burger in a sesame bun stuffed with ketchup and cheese, and a cute yellow and black bumblebee cake. And let's not forget about Christmas - if you're not a fan of traditional fruit cake, why not brighten up your day with a rainbow sponge cake complete with sprinkles and adorned with adorable mini Christmas trees? We know where we're heading to stock up on treats!

