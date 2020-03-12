Cook this tasty soup with shamrock cheese croutons for St Patrick's Day Treat your family and friends to this delicious soup

It's St Patrick's Day on 17 March and if you feel like celebrating, how about cooking this delicious soup for your loved ones? The dish fits nicely into the country's national colour theme with its green hue, topped off with some cheese croutons and a shamrock pattern. A great recipe to warm you up at the end of winter!

ST PATRICK’S DAY SOUP WITH SHAMROCK CHEESE CROUTONS

Serves 4, preparation time 15 minutes, cooking time 20-25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

60g/21⁄2oz butter

2 medium white onions, peeled and chopped

600g/1lb 5oz potatoes, peeled and chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

800ml/11⁄2pt vegetable or chicken stock

240g/81⁄2oz sorrel leaves, shredded (if you can’t find sorrel leaves, rocket works just as well)

Single cream or natural yoghurt, to serve For the cheese croutons

2 slices thick wholemeal bread

Olive oil or melted butter

100g/4oz grated Irish cheddar cheese

Try cooking this comforting homemade soup

MORE: A comforting Irish beef and baby beetroot hotpot recipe from chef Terry Edwards

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Melt the butter in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onions and potatoes and cook gently, covered, for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add a pinch of salt and a good grinding of pepper. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Simmer uncovered for about 5 minutes, until the potatoes are tender.

Step 2

Add the sorrel leaves and cook for 5 minutes. Transfer to a blender, blitz until smooth (you may have to do this in batches) and return to a clean pan.

Step 3

To make the cheese croutons, first preheat the grill. Cut small shamrock shapes from the bread and brush lightly with olive oil or melted butter.

Step 4

Place the croutons on a tray and toast under the grill until golden. Turn them over, sprinkle with the grated cheese and grill until the cheese has melted.

Step 5

Meanwhile, reheat the soup until piping hot. Ladle it into warmed bowls, swirl single cream or natural yoghurt in a shamrock shape on top and sprinkle over the croutons to serve.

MORE: The Queen's personal Scotch pancake recipe revealed - and it sounds delicious!