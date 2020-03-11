Victoria Beckham just declared this restaurant the ‘poshest’ place to dine in London The mum-of-four is a fan of this Mayfair bar

Oh to be Victoria Beckham! The fashion designer took her mum Jackie Adams out for a celebratory birthday lunch on Tuesday and shared photographs of the family event on her Instagram page. So, where does one of the country's most famous women take her mum out to eat? The answer is the ultra-chic Harry's Bar in London's Mayfair, which is known for its fine Italian cuisine and famous clientele. Beside a photo of Victoria with her mum, dad and sister Louise, the star wrote: "Happy birthday to the most amazing mum and best friend x We all love you more than you could ever know xxx I hope you have the most perfect day xx kisses @jackie.adams_ @louisesadams xxxx."

Victoria gave the restaurant – which is a private members club on South Audley Street – a big thumbs up, even referring to one of its dishes as "The poshest avocado!" We'd have to agree - the green fruit was shaped like the most beautiful flower, presented in a stunning way with splayed petals and a delicate white bloom in the centre.

The Beckham family at Harry's Bar in London

Another photo showed a close-up look at the sophisticated china crockery on the table and the most delicious-looking tray of rainbow-hued sweets. The family appeared to be enjoying a range of different drinks, from what looks like coffee to water and wine.

An amazing avocado flower

Harry's Bar is famed as one of the most elegant private members' clubs in London, also loved for its art-deco style interior design. The bar's website says: "Venetian chandeliers and Fortuny fabrics, Murano glassware and a polished wooden floor create an atmosphere of relaxed luxury, reinforced by the knowledgeable and attentive service."

Sweets at Harry's Bar

The club opened in 1979, inspired by Harry's Bar in Venice and has a strict dress code for members. Gentlemen must wear a suit and collared shirt, while ladies are asked to dress elegantly – jeans and trainers are not permitted. To become a member, a candidate has to be proposed and seconded by two members of the club, as well as writing a letter as to why they want to join. Talk about exclusive!

The front of Harry's Bar in Mayfair

The restaurant is clearly a firm favourite of Victoria's as it's not her first visit to Harry's Bar. Back in September 2019, the former Spice Girl was pictured at the club with her husband David Beckham and US Vogue Editor Anna Wintour.