As this new self-isolation lockdown life becomes the norm, many of us are only venturing outdoors for our daily exercise and supermarket shopping trips. Over the past couple of weeks, food shopping rules have been regularly updated, making it easy to lose track of what is and isn't allowed when at the store. We've put together a list of the major supermarkets' current guidelines for staying safe whilst shopping, so we all know what to do on our next excursion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chef James Martin's kind gesture for his village

Don't shop if you feel unwell

It may sound obvious, but if you have any flu symptoms, it's best to stay home in case you have coronavirus and could pass it on to others at the shop. Asda says on its website: "If you have any of the following symptoms, please do not enter the store: Continuous cough; High temperature; Shortness of breath."

Stick to social distancing markings

All the major supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Lidl and Aldi have introduced two metre marking to enable the public to social distance while queuing to enter the store and pay for food. It's hugely important to observe these to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Perspex screens have now been introduced at checkouts

Keep your distance from staff

The two-metre social distancing rule applies to ourselves and the store's staff too, so ensure you maintain the correct spacing between shop workers to protect both your and their health.

Observe shopping hours for most vulnerable

Many stores now have specific shopping hours for only the most vulnerable people in society to shop. Tesco prioritises the elderly and most vulnerable for one hour between 9-10am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Sainsbury's has set aside 8-9am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for their elderly and disabled customers and their carers.

MORE: Online food delivery services available over lockdown: From Tesco and Asda to Aldi and Sainsburys

There are set hours for NHS workers

Several supermarkets have also dedicated specific hours to NHS and care workers. At Asda, it's every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 9am in larger stores, while Sainsbury's offer an extra half an hour before opening Monday to Saturday. Aldi are opening their stores half an hour early on Sundays for NHS, Police and Fire Service workers. Valid professional ID is needed in all cases.

Shop alone if you can

Supermarkets are encouraging people to shop by themselves rather than as a couple or with their children. The fewer people in the shop the better to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

Stores are advising people to pay with card

Pick up only what you want to buy

Stores are asking customers only to touch groceries they intend to buy. Coronavirus is spread through touch and can survive on cardboard for 24 hrs and up to 72hrs on plastic and steel.

MORE: Coronavirus: What to do with your shopping when you get home

Stores have a limit on items per customer

To prevent stockpiling, most supermarkets now have a limit on certain products. Tesco has introduced a purchase limit of 80 items per order, and there's a maximum of three items per customer on every product line. Sainsbury's customers can buy a maximum of three of any grocery product and a maximum of two on the most popular products including toilet paper, soap and UHT milk. Asda has also put purchasing limits of a maximum of 3 items on certain handwashing and baby milk products.

Pay with a contactless card if possible

Stores such as Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi are now asking customers to help prevent the spread of coronavirus by paying with card or using apps such as SmartShop, Apple Pay or Android Pay on their own devices. Cash payments are restricted to self-service tills at many shops.