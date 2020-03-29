Kelly Brook shows off two-stone weight loss as she admits she feels like her old self again The model opened up about her body changing

Ahead of her appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off, Kelly Brook has revealed all about her two stone weight loss in an exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO!. Now a size 12, Kelly tells us she has reached her "size sexy".

"Now I feel like my old self again," says the star as she recalls the precise moment when she was made to feel uncomfortable about her size. "I was at a film premiere in London, and as I posed on the red carpet in a beautiful black sequinned dress, the photographers called out: ‘Breathe in Kelly!’ I knew what they meant, and it was so rude. They were so used to seeing me as a twig with boobs that they were shocked when I’d filled out a bit."

WATCH: Kelly Brook's interview about the show

Kelly attributes her curvier figure to the relaxed rustic lifestyle she embraced following her move with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in 2008 to her 15th-century farmhouse in Kent. "But I crept up to a size 16. When my jeans started to feel tight I thought they’d shrunk in the wash. I definitely didn’t feel my healthiest or most beautiful, and I wanted to feel good again."

Of Jeremy she adds: "He loves me whatever my size. He didn’t even notice I’d gained weight. He doesn’t care about things like that. He just likes that I sit down and enjoy eating with him. I’m not one of those girls who pushes a salad around her plate."

Kelly - who is the face of SlimFast - will be seen competing against celebrity contestants Carol Vorderman, barrister Rob Rinder and comedian Mo Gilligan in this year’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off in support of Stand Up To Cancer. "I’ve always loved the show. Baking is my hobby – it’s so relaxing when I’m at home. But my showstopper didn’t turn out like I’d planned when I was being filmed. I put myself under loads of pressure and made mistakes. And Paul [Hollywood] was terrifying. When he looked at my cake, the expression on his face said it all."

And she insists there is one confection she will never try to create – her own wedding cake. "Oh my God, no. I haven’t even thought about planning a wedding, to be honest," she says. Despite the sparkling diamond ring on her engagement finger – a gift from Jeremy on her 36th birthday, and worn on the only finger it would fit – the couple aren’t engaged. "We’re happy as we are. Our relationship just gets better and better."

Kelly Brook has lost 2 stone following the SlimFast Plan. For more information visit SlimFast.co.uk or @SlimFastUK #SlimFastworksforme.

