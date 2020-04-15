Geri Horner is something of a dab hand in the kitchen, often impressing fans with photos of her baked goodies. But this week, the former Spice Girl suffered a major mishap at home, after burning the family's dinner. Geri, 47, posted a photo on Instagram showing her failed efforts. She can be seen looking down at what appears to be a burnt potato dish resting on her Aga, along with two very black sausages! "When you just have to laugh at yourself. (Burnt dinners and disappointments)," she captioned her post. "Welcome to my world.... my kids grew up thinking burn taste was normal," one follower joked. A second added: "Oh no lol I burnt our pizza the other night! We are all human!!"

Geri shared a photo of her culinary disaster on Instagram

Geri is currently self-isolating at her beautiful country home with husband Christian Horner, their three-year-old son Monty, and her 13-year-old daughter Bluebell. In March, shortly before the lockdown began, the proud mum made a special appearance with Bluebell at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The It's Raining Men hitmaker shares Bluebell with British-American screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. Over the past few years, mother and daughter have made a number of television appearances together, and even hosted their own baking segment on This Morning.

Geri previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said. "With age has come a gratitude for what I have and a better perspective on what's important. I used to care so much about what people thought of me, but now I have the confidence to say what I think and feel and if that doesn't make me everyone's cup of tea, that's fine."