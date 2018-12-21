Geri Horner and daughter Bluebell have a Christmas cooking masterclass from Gordon Ramsay Lucky them!

We know what Geri Horner will be serving for dessert on Christmas Day! The Spice Girls singer had a cooking lesson with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on Thursday, where she and her daughter Bluebell learned to make soufflé together – and it looks delicious.

Geri shared photos from their culinary masterclass on Instagram, writing: "Just had amazing time learning to make soufflé! @gordongram thank you!" The mum-of-two also showed her soufflé mix in another photo, telling fans: “This is delicious! Souffle!" She added: "Tastes like love."

Geri Horner had a cooking lesson with Gordon Ramsay

The 46-year-old is a keen chef and often shows off her homemade cooking on social media. In September, Geri took inspiration from the Great British Bake Off to make a plum crumble using ingredients from her garden, which she shared the recipe for with fans.

Geri has even hosted her own baking segment on This Morning alongside her daughter Bluebell. The mother-daughter duo have returned to the show on a few occasions to demonstrate how to make some of their favourite recipes including spiced Christmas biscuits and biscuit cupcakes. Her recipe posts have even prompted fans to call for her to release a cookbook.

The Spice Girls singer shared a video of her creation on Instagram

The singer has the perfect place to practice at home – a stylish kitchen equipped with an Aga oven and some extra special pieces such as a KitchenAid mixer emblazoned with the red, white and blue Union Jack flag – a nod to her iconic Spice Girls dress. Geri has a lot of Spice Girls memorabilia on display at her home, including a framed black-and-white snap from the early days of their career in her living room.

Of course, Geri's house was the location for the initial Spice Girls reunion earlier this year. The band caused a frenzy after sharing photos of all five of them together again on social media, and have since announced they will be touring again in 2019, but without singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

