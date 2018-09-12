Geri Horner was inspired by Bake Off to make this homemade dessert – and she shared the recipe The Spice Girls star showed off her culinary skills

The Great British Bake Off inspired Geri Horner to get in the kitchen and put her own culinary skills to the test on Tuesday. The Spice Girls star showed the impressive homemade plum crumble she cooked using ingredients picked from her own garden – and shared the recipe with her fans.

"Plum crumble – picked these plums myself! Recipe attached. I've just had some, so yummy," Geri captioned a series of photos, which showed her posing in the kitchen with a plate of crumble and another of her picking the plums from a tree in her garden.

Geri Horner made plum crumble on Tuesday

The handwritten recipe revealed the recipe called for 800g plums, halved and stoned, the zest of one orange, ground cinnamon and light brown sugar to create a fruity and flavoursome autumnal dessert. Geri's followers were impressed by her baking skills, with many thanking her for sharing the recipe with them and even calling for her to release a cookbook.

Others were more distracted by the co-ordinating floral Cath Kidston apron, oven gloves and baking dish that Geri had, as well as her Aga oven. "I'm super jealous of your Cath Kidston kitchenware," one wrote. "Love your AGA," another commented.

The Spice Girls singer picked the plums from a tree in her garden

Geri has a passion for cooking and has even hosted her own baking segment on This Morning alongside her daughter Bluebell. The mother-daughter duo have returned to the show on a few occasions to demonstrate how to make some of their favourite recipes including spiced Christmas biscuits and biscuit cupcakes.

The mum-of-two has some extra special kitchenware to assist with her baking, including a KitchenAid mixer that is emblazoned with the red, white and blue Union Jack flag – a statement addition to her home. She has also added stylish touches to her country kitchen with pieces of artwork on the wall, including a quote sign that reads: "Love is all you need."

