Mike and Zara Tindall have such a cosy living room – with lots of photos on display

Mike and Zara Tindall are isolating at their home on Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, and during the lockdown the royal couple have given glimpses inside the property on social media. Most recently, former rugby captain Mike took part in a webinar with The Influencer Room, and filmed from inside his living room. The dad-of-two was seen sitting in front of a large wall-to-ceiling bookcase, which had lots of framed photos on display among the books. The room also featured some vibrant pink curtains and a navy sofa, adding a touch of colour to the living area, which is no doubt a popular room with all the family.

Mike Tindall sat in his living room in front of a bookshelf full of photos

Mike and Zara live with their two young daughters, Mia and Lena, who are primarily kept out of the public eye by their protective parents. However, the little girls are occasionally pictured at horse racing events, which they attend regularly with their cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips. While Mike – who is the only member of the family to have a social media account – doesn't share photos of his little girls online, he recently posted a video of himself in the garden, and Mia and Lena could be heard in the background laughing and playing, much to the delight of fans.

The former rugby star inside his home gym

Recently, Mike also shared a photo from inside his home office while participating in a video chat for the latest Joe's House of Rugby podcast. The spacious room featured wooden cabinets and shelving displaying a selection of framed photos, including one of the couple's pet dogs and what appeared to be portraits of their two daughters. The sportsman also posted a video of himself working out in his home gym, which appeared to be decorated in red, white and blue to resemble the Union Jack flag. There were also several running machines in view and a television on the wall.

The Gatcombe Park estate is also home to Princess Anne and Zara's brother Peter Phillips. The Princess Royal lives in a Grade-II listed building that was originally bought for her by the Queen as a wedding present when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1977 and now shares the residence with her second husband Timothy Laurence.

