Michelle Keegan suffers very relatable baking disaster during lockdown The actress was the latest celebrity to suffer an accident in the kitchen

Michelle Keegan rarely shares glimpses into her home life, so she delighted fans on Wednesday night when she revealed her culinary skills (or lack thereof!) on Instagram. Like many celebrities, Michelle decided to whip up some sweet treats in the kitchen during the lockdown, but her attempt at cupcakes went horribly wrong.

Michelle revealed her favourite part about baking is liking the bowl

Sharing her baking disaster with her 4.5 million Instagram followers, the former Our Girl actress posted a video of herself holding the mixing bowl between her legs as she scraped out the remaining cake batter. "Prob one of my fave things ever!!!" she wrote in the caption, before stating she'd "rather lick the bowl than eat the cake...nah I still want the cake."

MORE: 8 celebrity couples who prove long-distance relationships work out

Unfortunately, her cupcakes rose a little too well in the oven, with each individual cake spilling over into the surrounding cases to create one huge merged creation. The 32-year-old was quick to make light of the situation, joking: "My cupcakes turned out well!!! I'll stick to licking the bowl!" It happens to all of us, Michelle!

The actress joked about her baking fail on her Instagram Stories

The star joined the likes of Alex Jones, Davina McCall and Dianne Buswell, who have all shared their cooking fails recently - and even celebrity chefs get it wrong sometimes! Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram to reveal that her husband John Torode's NutriBullet blender had exploded everywhere. Lisa could be heard telling the camera: "John's had a little accident," before panning to reveal her kitchen, which was covered in red sauce.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan left red-faced whilst taking part in live video chat

This is not the first embarrassing mishap Michelle has faced recently; she was also left red-faced during a live Q&A with her Brassic co-stars. During the chat, the actress' doorbell went off and her dog Phoebe interrupted her with loud barking. "My god, what was that?" Michelle's co-star Tom Hanson suddenly said as Michelle could be seen looking towards her front door, before putting her hand over her mouth in shock. Her co-stars couldn't help but laugh whilst she tended to the matter, with one saying: "I believe the dogs have just tackled Mark Wright to the ground."

READ: How to grow your own fruit and vegetables during lockdown