Sarah Ferguson's lockdown baking project with Princess Eugenie has special significance The Duchess of York is jumping on the lockdown baking bandwagon

Sarah Ferguson has shared a rare insight into what she's been doing in lockdown with daughter Princess Eugenie. The Duchess of York admitted she's been trying her hand at baking for the first time in her youngest daughter's 30 years, as they self-isolate together at Royal Lodge Windsor alongside Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and Sarah's ex-husband Prince Andrew. Much like the rest of us bored at home in lockdown, the pair have been perfecting their baking skills - by making lemon drizzle cake together.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie have been making lemon drizzle cake together

During an appearance on X Factor 2019 winner and good friend Dalton Harris' podcast, City Island Podcast, Sarah gave listers a glimpse into their lockdown lives. She said: "I haven't seen [Eugenie] so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her. For the first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic."

We wonder whether the royal duo took inspiration from Eugenie's wedding cake designer Sophie Cabot? The baking guru's coveted 'Juicy Lemon' cake is billed as a 'Luscious lemon sponge soaked with lemon syrup and filled with zesty lemon buttercream and lemon curd' - yum!

The pair, pictured at Royal Ascot in 2017, have been spending quality time together

Sophie created a five-tier, red velvet confection for Eugenie's wedding reception at Windsor Castle in October 2018. Speaking at the time, the baker said she felt "very honoured" to have been given the task, and also opened up about her meetings with Eugenie and Jack at the beginning of the summer.

"The couple were very relaxed, very comfortable. I got the feeling the cake was something they were very excited about. It was a fun meeting as well because I don't think it's every day you have a meeting about cake and you get to try cake."

Eugenie's wedding cake was a red velvet creation by Sophie Cabot

We predict Sarah and Eugenie will be trying banana bread next...

