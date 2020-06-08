Sophie Hamilton
Baking ideas for lockdown! Lucy Mecklenburgh's wellbeing app Results Wellness Lifestyle have shared their recipe for vegan cookie dough – a delicious treat snack or pudding to make at home
If you've ever made cookies from scratch, you'll know that the dough is just as tasty – if not tastier than the actual cookie. So how about making a batch of cookie dough as a naughty lockdown treat? Actress Lucy Mecklenburgh's At-home fitness and health brand app, Results Wellness Lifestyle (RWL) has shared a recipe for Vegan Cookie Dough and it sounds super easy to bake and really delicious. Go on, you know you want to…
Vegan Cookie Dough recipe
INGREDIENTS
Cooking time 15-30 minutes, serves 2
- 1 ripe banana
- 1 tbsp smooth peanut butter
- 20ml maple syrup
- 35g oat flour
- Pinch of salt
- 35g dark chocolate (dairy-free)
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Preheat oven to 180c
Step 2
Mash the banana, and mix in the maple syrup and peanut butter until smooth.
Step 3
Add in the oat flour and salt and mix again. (If you don't have oat flour make your own by adding rolled oats to a high powered food processor and blitz until a fine flour forms).
Step 4
Finally, chop the dark chocolate into chunks and fold through the mixture.
Step 5
Spoon into a lightly greased skillet and bake for 12-15minutes.
Step 6
Serve with a scoop of low-calorie ice cream (optional)