How to bake vegan cookie dough for a special lockdown treat Our new guilty pleasure…

If you've ever made cookies from scratch, you'll know that the dough is just as tasty – if not tastier than the actual cookie. So how about making a batch of cookie dough as a naughty lockdown treat? Actress Lucy Mecklenburgh's At-home fitness and health brand app, Results Wellness Lifestyle (RWL) has shared a recipe for Vegan Cookie Dough and it sounds super easy to bake and really delicious. Go on, you know you want to…

Vegan Cookie Dough recipe

INGREDIENTS

Cooking time 15-30 minutes, serves 2

Ingredients for Vegan cookie dough

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp smooth peanut butter

20ml maple syrup

35g oat flour

Pinch of salt

35g dark chocolate (dairy-free)

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for vegan cookie dough

Step 1

Preheat oven to 180c

Step 2

Mash the banana, and mix in the maple syrup and peanut butter until smooth.

Step 3

Add in the oat flour and salt and mix again. (If you don't have oat flour make your own by adding rolled oats to a high powered food processor and blitz until a fine flour forms).

Step 4

Finally, chop the dark chocolate into chunks and fold through the mixture.

Step 5

Spoon into a lightly greased skillet and bake for 12-15minutes.

Step 6

Serve with a scoop of low-calorie ice cream (optional)