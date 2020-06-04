Try this speedy apple tart recipe – ready to serve in just 15 minutes!

Kate Thomas
This speedy apple tart recipe is ideal to mix up your lockdown baking repertoire – it takes just 15 minutes including cooking time
We've all been expanding our baking skills during lockdown - and what better way to impress than with this super easy and speedy apple tart recipe. You can't go wrong with this classic crowd-pleaser dessert, which requires just a handful of low-cost ingredients. Even better, it only takes six to eight minutes in the oven - it really couldn't be easier. Watch our video tutorial for the speedy method…
How to make apple tart in 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 packet of puff pastry
- 2 apples
- 50g white sugar
- 2 tablespoons of icing sugar
- 2 tablespoons of melted butter
- Berries to decorate (currants, blueberries, blackberries...)
METHOD
Step 1
Roll out the puff pastry on a lined baking tray
Step 2
Peel, de-core and thinly slice the apples before arranging them in a circular motif on the pastry
Step 3
Lightly brush the melted butter over the apples
Step 4
Sprinkle the sugar on top
Step 5
Bake for just 6 to 8 minutes at 180 degreesStep 5
Step 6
Dust the icing sugar on top using a sieve
Step 7
Caramalise with a kitchen torch (only if you have one!) and decorate with the berries
Step 8
Serve warm – and enjoy!
