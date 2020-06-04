Try this speedy apple tart recipe – ready to serve in just 15 minutes! Is this the new banana bread?

We've all been expanding our baking skills during lockdown - and what better way to impress than with this super easy and speedy apple tart recipe. You can't go wrong with this classic crowd-pleaser dessert, which requires just a handful of low-cost ingredients. Even better, it only takes six to eight minutes in the oven - it really couldn't be easier. Watch our video tutorial for the speedy method…

How to make apple tart in 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

Ingredients for speedy apple tart:

1 packet of puff pastry

2 apples

50g white sugar

2 tablespoons of icing sugar

2 tablespoons of melted butter

Berries to decorate (currants, blueberries, blackberries...)

METHOD

Method for speedy apple tart

Step 1

Roll out the puff pastry on a lined baking tray

Step 2

Peel, de-core and thinly slice the apples before arranging them in a circular motif on the pastry

Step 3

Lightly brush the melted butter over the apples

Step 4

Sprinkle the sugar on top

Step 5

Bake for just 6 to 8 minutes at 180 degreesStep 5

Step 6

Dust the icing sugar on top using a sieve

Step 7

Caramalise with a kitchen torch (only if you have one!) and decorate with the berries

Step 8

Serve warm – and enjoy!

