Looking for a healthy snack? Try making this super-easy yoghurt bark recipe Yum, yum, yum!

It can be hard finding healthy foods to snack on in between meals, but this yoghurt bark recipe is the answer to our prayers. It's really easy to make, can be stored in the freezer for when you need it and you can adapt the recipe depending on your tastes.

The recipe is brought to us by Danone who are currently hosting live a Cookalong 4 Families series on their YouTube channel on Wednesdays at 4pm throughout June and July.

Yoghurt Bark recipe

INGREDIENTS

110g of Danone natural yoghurt

2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

A handful of dried fruit, seeds, nuts, chocolate chips, granola, berries (whatever you fancy!)

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Mix the yoghurt with the honey or maple syrup

Step 2

Spread the mixture onto a lined baking sheet and sprinkle over your chosen toppings

Step 3

Freeze for a couple of hours

Step 4

Take out the yoghurt bark, break into pieces and enjoy!

Step 5

Store in the freezer in an airtight container

For more information on Danone's live cookalongs visit their Instagram page. For every view Danone gives £1 to charity Family Action supporting vulnerable families across the UK.

