Sophie Hamilton
Fancy a new healthy snack? Try this easy and delicious yoghurt bark recipe with berries, nuts and granola
It can be hard finding healthy foods to snack on in between meals, but this yoghurt bark recipe is the answer to our prayers. It's really easy to make, can be stored in the freezer for when you need it and you can adapt the recipe depending on your tastes.
The recipe is brought to us by Danone who are currently hosting live a Cookalong 4 Families series on their YouTube channel on Wednesdays at 4pm throughout June and July.
MORE: Sourdough pizza is the new lockdown baking craze – follow our simple recipe
WATCH: 12 Amazing birthday cakes
Yoghurt Bark recipe
INGREDIENTS
- 110g of Danone natural yoghurt
- 2 tbsp honey or maple syrup
- A handful of dried fruit, seeds, nuts, chocolate chips, granola, berries (whatever you fancy!)
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Mix the yoghurt with the honey or maple syrup
Step 2
Spread the mixture onto a lined baking sheet and sprinkle over your chosen toppings
Step 3
Freeze for a couple of hours
Step 4
Take out the yoghurt bark, break into pieces and enjoy!
Step 5
Store in the freezer in an airtight container
For more information on Danone's live cookalongs visit their Instagram page. For every view Danone gives £1 to charity Family Action supporting vulnerable families across the UK.
MORE: Picnic day in the park? Everything you need for the ultimate outdoor dining experience