Picnic day in the park? Everything you need for the ultimate outdoor dining experience

Warm weather calls for a picnic! Whether you choose to venture to the beach or head out as a family to the local park, the list of things to pack can be overwhelming. Aside from the essentials like a picnic rug to sit on and a basket to store your food, have you thought about the drink containers, coolers and portable cutlery you'll need too? We've rounded up some of the cutest picnicware you need to buy for the best outdoor dining experience this summer.

Picnic baskets

Four-person picnic basket, £53.99, Amazon

A great place to start is a container to carry your food! If you're looking for a practical all-in-one option then you can get almost everything you need for £53.99. It sounds like a steep price to pay for picnic accessories, but it includes four sets of porcelain plates, acrylic wine glasses, cutlery and a bottle opener as well as the basket - so you're sure to kit out the whole family!

Backpack hamper, £46.99, Amazon

One of the downsides of traditional picnic baskets is that they're not always easy to carry for long distances - not a problem when you're planning a quick trip from the car to the picnic spot, but slightly more inconvenient if you're trying to take a romantic stroll along the beach! Enter the picnic backpack, complete with storage compartments, coolers and even a chopping board. Need we say more?

The Thirsk Picnic Hamper, £50, Amazon

Why not picnic in style with Cartwright and Butler's wicker hamper! You can fill this charming wicker basket with home-baked goods and teatime luxuries. This one comes with three fruit marmalades, salted caramel biscuits, English breakfast tea, chocolate wafer rounds, tomato and basil wheat flatbreads and spicy tomato chilli chutney – delicious!

Blankets

Padded picnic blanket, £18.99, Amazon

Picnic blankets are an investment worth making - after all, will you ever tire of the traditional British past-time? We love this padded version which is sure to provide extra comfort, so you won't notice the hours passing by.

Flamingo waterproof blanket, £29.99, Amazon

Doubling up as a beach rug, this adorable flamingo design has a waterproof layer so you don't need to worry about getting it wet if you're caught in the rain. Plus, £29.99 is a small price to pay for parents to get peace of mind knowing any juice spillages from their kids will go unnoticed.

Food and drink containers

Wine picnic set, £39.99, Amazon

No picnic is complete without food and drink, and you can't go anywhere without something to hold them. Did you know there are specific wine picnic sets? For just £39.99, you can get an insulated backpack that holds two wine glasses, cotton napkins, a bottle opener, corkscrew and even a folding table. Perfect for parents!

Four tumblers, £15.99, John Lewis

How cute are these bamboo tumblers? Covered with colourful designs, they're the perfect way to brighten up your al fresco dining.

Cooler, £11.99, Wayfair

Keep your drinks chilled with this stunning insulated cooler. Because who wants a lukewarm beverage on a hot summer day?

21-piece plastic set, £9.99, Amazon

Parents will be pleased to know there are plenty of child-friendly items, such as this 21-piece plastic set containing plates, mugs, cutlery and storage boxes - none of which are smashing hazards!

Picnic accessories

Four melamine dinner plates, £28, John Lewis

Made of shatter-resistant melamine, these cute picnic dinner plates are covered with different animals so you can easily differentiate which one is yours. There are also matching bowls and side plates if you want the complete set - the only trouble is who gets to pick first!

Reusable food wrap, £12.99, John Lewis

Looking to save space in your picnic basket? Ditch the food containers in favour of reusable food wrap. The sustainable option keeps sandwiches and leftovers fresh and can be washed after use.

20-pack paper napkins, £1.99, H&M

We all know picnic food can be messy, so you'll want to make sure you pack some napkins to clean off your hands (and face!)

