After months of filming from his home in Hampshire amid the coronavirus pandemic, James Martin has now revealed he is reopening his restaurants - however, with restrictions put in place. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday ahead of his segment on This Morning, the celebrity chef confessed there are "long hard days and months" ahead of the reopening, which is set to take place next month.

"Meringues in... setting up for two more cooks on @thismorning today," he wrote in the caption, adding: "Then off to work to get the restaurant ready for opening, long hard days and months ahead but the best job in the world." Although James is yet to confirm which restaurant he plans to open, the TV star is owner of James Martin Manchester, The Kitchen at Chewton Glen in Hampshire and café chain James Martin Kitchen, which is located at various locations across the UK.

In the latest easing of coronavirus lockdown measures, some food businesses are set be open for the collection and delivery on 15 June, while pubs and restaurants will remain shut until 4 July at the earliest. The government has said, "the risk of transmission in these environments is higher where long periods of person-to-person contact is required."

Upon seeing James' post, his fans rushed to share their excitement over the news. "Although they are going to be long hard days and months ahead but it is a job you love. It is amazing news that you will soon be able to open the restaurant too James," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Have a great day James! Keep safe." A third post read: "Wow that's brilliant news on your restaurant. Good luck xxx."

