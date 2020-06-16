James Martin wows This Morning fans with delicious summer Swiss roll recipe

James Martin served up some serious summer dessert inspiration on Monday's instalment of This Morning, and fans couldn't help but notice the celebrity chef's new look during the live cooking tutorial. James took to Instagram to document his delicious dishes, which consisted of a cheeseboard followed by a Swiss roll, which is one of his favourite desserts.

James made a retro Swiss roll during a live cooking tutorial on This Morning

"A standard recipe for a swiss roll is slightly different to a conventional cake - usually half the flour, which means that when you roll it up it doesn't crack," he explained on the show, before getting his hands dirty in the preparation process. Filled with blended strawberries and topped with whipped cream and caramel-dipped strawberries, the end result left This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield stunned.

Fans were also delighted with the summer recipe for a different reason - they noticed James was sporting a different look! After showing off the finished Swiss roll in all it's glory on Instagram, many followers praised the Saturday Kitchen star on his culinary skills, with one writing: "Blimey...making my mouth water," and another adding: "Looks delicious." Meanwhile, a third noted James' new appearance: "Loving the clean-shaven look, James."

Fans were obsessed with his summer dessert recipe

James Martin's Swiss roll

(Serves 8)

INGREDIENTS

5 medium eggs

125g caster sugar

125g plain flour

300ml double cream, whipped

1 tbsp vanilla bean paste

200g strawberries, blitzed

1 tbsp caster sugar

A few extra berries dipped in caramel

METHOD