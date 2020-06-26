Jacqueline Jossa knows how to throw a party! The former I'm a Celebrity star spoiled her daughter Mia on Thursday in honour of her second birthday.

As if her spectacular rainbow unicorn birthday cake wasn't enough, Jacqueline and husband Dan Osborne also showered Mia with gifts – including a £250 Mercedes jeep!

How delicious does this rainbow unicorn cake look?

The multi-coloured sponge cake from Tors Shimmering Sponges looked so decadent, with edible 'flowers' and a brightly-coloured horn sitting proudly on top of the cake. Mia certainly seemed to enjoy it as Jacqueline shared an adorable snap of her daughter kissing the top of the cake. Aww!

Jacqueline and Dan spared no expense for their youngest daughter's special day. Decking out their living room with balloons shaped in the number two and others that read happy birthday. There were also plenty of gifts, including a baby doll and matching toy cradle. But the pièce de résistance had to be Mia's new jeep, which also came with a personalised number plate that read, "Mia 2". We've found a fab version below.

Mia was treated to her very own Mercedes jeep

Sharing a number of photos of the family's fun-filled day on Instagram, Mia and her big sister Ella, five, enjoyed a blow-up water slide and pool – which came in handy considering it was the hottest day of the year!

Mercedes Benz Battery Electric Ride on Car, £149.95, Amazon

Paying tribute to her daughter, Jacqueline posted a series of touching messages. One read: "Happy birthday to my beautiful little Mia, I love you so so much. You and your sister are the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my light and my joy."

Mia was treated to plenty of gifts on her second birthday

She added: "The funniest, cheekiest little thing to walk this earth! Even when you are being naughty you are CUTE!! I cannot cope with the fact you are 2 years old today. You have been my Joy in the last 2 years and I am forever grateful. You are loved by so so many!! I love you baby girl."

On Friday, she added: "Just like that she’s a 2 year old. Fab day yesterday for her bday! My loving little girl was all smiles all Day!!" Mia's birthday also fell on Jacqueline's mother's birthday. Sharing a photo of herself and her mum, Jacqueline wrote: "My daughter was born on a special day, it’s also my mummy’s birthday today too! I wish you the happiest of birthdays @selinajossa love you loads and loads."

