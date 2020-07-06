Georgia Tennant pokes fun at her cooking skills with new photo of incredible dinner The Doctor Who stars enjoyed the most delicious dinner

Georgia Tennant teased fans over the weekend by sharing the tasty dinner herself and husband David tucked into on Sunday evening - but it wasn't as it seemed!

Next to a photo of a delicious plate filled with tortilla chips, black beans, beef chilli and sour cream, the mum-of-two joked: "I don't want to speak too soon but I may be finally nailing this cooking game." As usual, the former Doctor Who actress followed it up with a witty hashtag that read: "#mightbetimeforthecookbook."

Georgia joked that she was ready to release her own cookbook!

However, Georgia tagged BBQ pop-up catering company The Hungry Bear, who revealed they were offering the 16-hour oak-smoked beef chilli and nacho kit for food delivery over the weekend. So although it appeared as though she had developed her culinary skills and whipped up a restaurant-worthy meal, it was all a ruse!

After several unfortunate cooking disasters during the coronavirus lockdown, Georgia will likely be thrilled that restaurants are reopening and takeaways are now available. However, one of her successful attempts was the delicious homemade apple pie she made for David on Father's Day. Featuring a lattice crust and the word 'dad' spelt out in pastry, the impressive dessert quickly won over her followers - many of which were surprised to see the pie wasn't overcooked! "Absolutely no way you baked that," one follower commented and Georgia jokingly replied, "Ha! No one is more surprised than me!"

At the end of June, David and Georgia - who met when they starred together in the Doctor Who episode 'The Doctor's Daughter' in 2008 - celebrated their new show Staged hitting our television screens with another tasty treat. The couple, who have been married since 2011, posed for a rare selfie together in the garden to mark the release of episodes five and six. "To celebrate, obviously, we are eating magnums (though David may have been in lockdown so long he's forgotten how they work)," she joked.

