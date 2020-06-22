Georgia Tennant bakes incredible dessert for husband David - and fans can't believe their eyes The mum-of-five celebrated Father's Day with a homemade dessert

To celebrate her husband David Tennant on Father's Day, Georgia Tennant got creative in the kitchen - and her baking skills totally wowed fans. The mum-of-two took to Instagram to share a picture of a delicious homemade apple pie, complete with a lattice crust and the word 'dad' spelt out in pastry.

Georgia simply captioned the snap with two hashtags: "#happyfathersday #pieloveyou," and her followers were quick to compliment the star on her dessert. "Absolutely no way you baked that," one follower commented and Georgia jokingly replied, "Ha! No one is more surprised than me!"

Georgia showed off her homemade Father's Day dessert on Instagram

Meanwhile, others were impressed the pie wasn't overcooked, as some of her baked treats have been in the past. "Who baked it? It is not burned," one fan noted while a third enquired about whether her children Ty, 18, Olive, nine, Wilfred, seven, Doris, five, and eight-month-old Birdie helped their mum in the kitchen: "That looks great! Did the kids help? Or did they help by staying out of the kitchen while mum worked her magic!"

Just weeks ago, Georgia delighted fans by sharing her relatable cooking incident after burning the family dinner. The 35-year-old clearly saw the funny side and used her quick wit to caption the post: "Dinner's ready, darling" before tagging her son, Ty's Instagram and using the hashtag "stayinandburnsh**."

However, she has redeemed herself on several occasions since then! As well as her latest Father's Day dessert, the mum-of-five baked David a delicious Hulk-themed chocolate birthday cake and attempted a gluten-free churro recipe. "Feeling suffocated by everyone's attempt at baking on here, I thought I'd give some gluten-free churros a go," she wrote. "So Instagram, I'll see your endless, perfect sourdough loaves and raise you some sugar-coated, deep-fried turds. #glutenfreebaking." You know what they say - practice makes perfect, right Georgia?

