Georgia Tennant has left her fans rather impressed after sharing a picture of her latest creation - churros! Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, the wife of David Tennant proudly showed off her culinary skills as she attempted a gluten-free recipe. "Feeling suffocated by everyone's attempt at baking on here, I thought I'd give some gluten free churros a go," she wrote. "So Instagram, I'll see your endless, perfect sourdough loaves and raise you some sugar coated, deep fried turds. #glutenfreebaking."

Her fans rushed to congratulate the star on her efforts, with one writing: "Those look really good! You're getting better." Another remarked: "Sweet lord those look amazing! Kinda wanna make these now." [sic] A third post read: "I have to admire your bravery - gluten free baking! Bet they taste good though." One other person added: "Pretty good attempt."

Over the past few weeks, Georgia has been sharing some of her dishes – including the incredible Hulk birthday cake she made for David last month and vegetable pie. However, it hasn't always gone so smoothly as she ended up burning the food over Easter. Luckily, the 35-year-old clearly saw the funny side of the incident, and used her quick wit to caption the post: "Dinner's ready, darling" before tagging her son, Ty's Instagram and using the hashtag "stayinandburnsh**."

Actress Georgia has been married to David, 48, since 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. They are parents to nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie, six months. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

