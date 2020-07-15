Jamie Oliver shares exciting update on his latest cookbook - and fans can't wait! The celebrity chef is isolating in Essex with wife Jools Oliver and their five children

Jamie Oliver has been inundated with messages from fans following his latest announcement on Wednesday. The celebrity chef took to Instagram to share the news of his latest cookbook, 7 Ways, which is available to pre-order now. The dad-of-five shared a video alongside the post, where he talked everyone through a recipe for Harissa Chicken. He also unveiled the very first copy of it. 7 Ways is the third book in Jamie's trilogy, following 5 Ingredients and Veg. "This is the sister. 7 Ways is really important to you guys. It started with hard, boring data on what you guys spend and buy most weeks when you go shopping," he explained.

VIDEO: Jamie Oliver takes fans through his latest cookbook, 7 Ways

"I looked at the ingredients you are buying and edited it down, which became chapters in this book. My philosophy was, instead of getting stuck in a rut and getting bored of the same recipes, let me help you make it more exciting," he added.

Chapters include avocado, cauliflower, salmon and pork, while the book has ideas for fakeaways, salads, £1 wonders and traybakes. "I'm really proud of the book," Jamie said. "I'm so chuffed to get this book, it's always a joy. I can't wait to go home and show my mum and my wife. Thank you guys."

Jamie Oliver and his family starred in home-edited show, Keep Calm and Carry on Cooking during lockdown

Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "Argh love this, it's on my list," while another wrote: "Looking forward to cooking the recipes, love your enthusiasm Jamie for cooking after all these years still." A third added: "Can't wait to get my hands on this one!"

At the beginning of lockdown, Jamie did his bit to help the nation by sharing his cooking knowledge in a home-edited show called Keep Calm and Carry on Cooking. The Channel 4 programme was shot at the star's family home in Essex, and featured his wife Jools Oliver, and their five children, Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River.

Jamie received the first copy of his new cookbook on Wednesday

Jamie has also been sharing easy-to-follow recipes on his YouTube channel, which also stars his nine-year-old son Buddy. The little boy is just as enthusiastic as his dad about cooking.

Jamie has previously opened up about Buddy following in his footsteps. Chatting on podcast Table Manners with Jessie Ware in 2019, the dad-of-five said: "He knows everyone here [in Jamie's kitchen], he is as cute as they come. "He knows how to use a knife, he can cook. He will do a ten-hour shift, for real. In the school holidays, he will come with me and start at 5.30am.

"I don't make him by the way. But he gets coined for it. He has money in his back pocket. He bought his mum a birthday present and Jools was like 'did you give him money?' but no, he bought that with cash that he earnt in the school holidays. I think there's hope with him, but who knows."

