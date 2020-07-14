Love pizza or chocolate? There are face masks you can buy for that Hands up if these face masks are making you hungry!

Even if you're completely over baking following the coronavirus lockdown, you can still embrace your love of food (and spare your waistline) with a cool face mask!

As lockdown restrictions ease, face coverings are becoming an increasingly important accessory - especially since they will be mandatory in shops from 24 July and are already compulsory on public transport. So whether you love pizza or you're a total chocaholic, there's a mask for every foodie.

We've rounded up some of our favourites to kickstart your search…

Shop the best foodie face masks:

We can't think of a better way to jazz up your plain white face covering than with a few pizza slices!

Pizza face mask, £9.99, Etsy

This adorable mask is bound to put a smile on everyone's face when they pass you by!

Funny dessert mask, £11.49, Redbubble

Project your healthy eating mentality with a fruit-inspired face covering. How cute are the little avocados?

Fruit mask, £8.99, Amazon

Who doesn't love chocolate? This mask is a sure-fire way to spark sugar cravings, and we love it.

Chocolate mask, £5.50, Etsy

This seafood-print mask would make a great addition to your holiday wardrobe - and we bet you could find some shorts or a bikini to match!

Lobster mask, £6.36, Amazon

You can embody your favourite food with this cute ice cream cone pattern.

Ice cream cone mask, £11.49, Redbubble

If the lockdown saw you hankering to get your hands on some fast food, then this is the next best thing. Why not wear it to pick up your next takeaway?

Fast food mask, £8.55, Amazon

Dessert cravings are inevitable with this tasty-looking mask!

Ice cream mask, £7.44, Etsy

You know what they say, when life gives you lemons…

Lemon mask, £11.49, Redbubble

