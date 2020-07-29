Jennifer Garner shares her mum's cornbread recipe – and we're dying to try it! A simple, tasty treat bread to bake at home

Actress Jennifer Garner is quite the whizz in the kitchen and often shares videos of herself baking on her Instagram page. Her latest clip shows the 13 going on 30 star cooking traditional American cornbread, with the recipe handed down from her own mother.

We absolutely love how Jennifer has her mum on video call throughout the baking process so she gets the recipe just right. Hands up who does this?

On her Instagram page, the movie star wrote: "I call my mom every time I make cornbread—even though I’ve written the recipe in every notebook, even though I am sure I could toss it together in my sleep. Maybe watching this will show you why, perhaps, I just like to call my mom."

Jennifer tastes her freshly baked cornbread

She added: "This cornbread takes no time at all, is incredibly forgiving, and is an every other day staple at my house: perfect to fill in a dinner, perfect for a snack, perfect for breakfast. Plus, it tastes like home. I hope you love it as much as I do." Try cooking Jennifer's cornbread yourself...

Jennifer Garner's Cornbread recipe

'Grandmom’s Cornbread by Patricia English Garner'

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp oil

3/4 cup cornmeal

1/4 cup flour

1 rounded tsp baking powder

1/4 rounded tsp baking soda

1 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 egg

1 cup buttermilk

Natco Cornmeal Fine, £1.80, Sainsbury's

SHOP NOW

Buttermilk, 80p, Morrisons

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Set oven to 450 degrees (230 / 210 fan). Pour oil into a heavy skillet and put that in the oven.

Step 2

Mix cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt in a bowl.

Step 3

Add egg to the mixture and enough buttermilk until the batter is thinner than pancake batter.

Step 4

VERY carefully take the skillet out of the oven and pour oil into the batter.

Step 5

Mix the batter and pour it into the hot skillet.

Step 6

Return to the oven and bake. Watch carefully after 10 minutes, until brown.

Step 7

Mom says eat with butter.

Step 8

Yum.

