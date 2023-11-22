What stores are open on Thanksgiving 2023? From Walmart, Target, Costco to Starbucks

Thanksgiving is kicking off the holiday season on Thursday, November 23, and millions of people have spent the last few weeks preparing for the national holiday that celebrates peace and thankfulness.

While many families are ready to spend the day enjoying good food and company with their loved ones, there may be some who need last-minute necessities to help the festivities go off without a hitch, or they might want to avoid cooking altogether and find a restaurant instead.

However, as Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, there are many restaurants and retailers who will shut their doors on Thursday to give their employees some much-deserved time off – but which stores will be open?

What stores are open on Thanksgiving 2023?

Cracker Barrel

© Instagram Cracker Barrel will start serving Thanksgiving meals at 11 a.m.

For those that don't want to prepare their own Thanksgiving meal, popular restaurant Cracker Barrel will keep its doors open and begin serving its traditional Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m. However, be sure to check the Cracker Barrel website for location-specific hours – and to add your name to the online waitlist as reservations are not offered.

Golden Corral

© Instagram Golden Corral is open from 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving

If you're in the mood for some whole roasted turkey, glazed ham, or a beef roast, then Golden Corral is the place to be. The restaurant is opening all locations on Thanksgiving Day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and giving patrons the option of meals to go. Some locations will stay open later so check your specific location for exact times.

Texas Roadhouse

© Instagram All Texas Roadhouse locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

All Texas Roadhouse restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving 2023, re-opening their doors on Friday, November 24.

McDonald's

© Getty Images Most McDonald's restaurants will remain open on Thanksgiving

For your fast-food fix, most McDonald's restaurants will remain open on Thanksgiving, but hours will vary by location so check out the website for specific opening times.

Chick-fil-A

© Getty Images All Chick-fil-A locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

According to the company's website, all Chick-fil-A locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, with normal business hours resuming on November 24.

Bob Evans

© Instagram Most Bob Evans locations will open at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day

You can take your pick from 'Farmhouse Feasts' or 'Thanksgiving Hot Meals' as restaurant chain Bob Evans is open for business serving breakfast or a special homestyle holiday meal. Most locations are open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. but check your local restaurant for adjusted hours and availability.

Starbucks

© Getty Images Some Starbucks locations will remain open on Thanksgiving

For your coffee fix, some Starbucks locations will remain open on Thanksgiving Day, however, hours will vary by location so be sure to check the website for specific store hours.

Target

© Getty Images All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

Target will close all their stores on Thanksgiving this year, with most reopening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Walmart

© Getty Images All Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

Walmart will also close all locations on Thanksgiving but will open bright and early on Friday for the shopping frenzy. Check the website for specific hours.

CVS

© Getty Images Most CVS stores will be open on Thanksgiving

Most CVS locations will be open on Thanksgiving but check the website for your local store's hours.

Costco

© Getty Images Costco stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving, but they will have extended hours on November 24 in honor of Black Friday. Check the website for location-specific opening times.

