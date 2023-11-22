Jennifer Garner reveals indulgent treat her children will be enjoying this Thanksgiving

Jennifer Garner is a talented cook and often shares videos of her getting stuck into the kitchen as part of her 'Pretend Cooking Show' segment on Instagram.

And in her latest instalment, the Hollywood star created the most indulgent and tasty looking cookies ahead of Thanksgiving, something her three children will no doubt appreciate!

In the footage, which can be viewed below, Jennifer made it look effortless as she whipped up some cloud cookies from her kitchen in LA.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner makes delicious Thanksgiving cookies

The sweet treats went down well with her loyal fans too, with comments including: "Jennifer is such a talented cook!" and "these look delicious!" as well as "this is making me hungry!"

This isn't the first time that Jennifer made some Thanksgiving related treats on social media. Back in 2020, she cooked her mom's cornbread recipe and shared the method with her followers so that they too could recreate it.

© Jennifer Garner on Instagram Jennifer Garner loves nothing more than cooking - pictured with her mom in the kitchen

Alongside a video of her making it, she wrote: "I call my mom every time I make cornbread—even though I’ve written the recipe in every notebook, even though I am sure I could toss it together in my sleep. Maybe watching this will show you why, perhaps, I just like to call my mom."

She added: "This cornbread takes no time at all, is incredibly forgiving, and is an every other day staple at my house: perfect to fill in a dinner, perfect for a snack, perfect for breakfast. Plus, it tastes like home. I hope you love it as much as I do."

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

Jennifer will be spending Thanksgiving with her three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The former couple have remained on good terms and live nearby so that their kids can see them both easily. The children will likely spend half the day with Jennifer and the other half with their dad, and his wife Jennifer Lopez.

© Pascal Le Segretain Jennifer Garner shares her three children with Ben Affleck

The kids have experienced a lot of change in the last few years, after Ben rekindled his romance with J-Lo. The pair got married in 2022 and as a result, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel are now part of a blended family, gaining two step siblings in the form of J-Lo's twins, Emme and Max, 15.

While Jennifer and Ben both prefer to keep their kids out of the spotlight, the Hollywood star recently opened up about parenthood, and had a very refreshing take on the concept of mom guilt.

© Getty Images Jennifer pictured recently with youngest child, Samuel

She said to Access: "Working moms get such a bad…we get all freaked out because we're told constantly ‘You have 18 summers. You have this much time. Time is fleeting,’ and it makes you panic. My mom has always said to me, ‘You’re their mom forever. Don’t worry, you can do your job. You’re their mom forever. I wish I had worked. I would have been a better mom. Your kids are going to be so proud of you.'

"She’s always given me that kind of grounding in that sense. So, if you come from a place of expansiveness instead of feeling just like, ‘I can’t be a mom because I’m also working, and I’m supposed to be guilty all the time,’ you better just lean into wherever you are, any day, be here [on the job], when your kids show up be there and we’ll have a great time.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.