Eamonn Holmes couldn't resist poking fun at his wife Ruth Langsford after she revealed the full extent of her organisation habits with an innovative kitchen hack. The This Morning presenter shared a clip to his Instagram on Saturday, showing Ruth had made a number of labels to stick on their freezer doors so Eamonn would know exactly what food is in each compartment. Ruth didn't skimp either as there was a label for every possible food group, including potatoes and vegetables. Captioning the clip, Eamonn joked: "Dare not stand still or she will label me too… Can't print what I think it would say though."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes reveals wife Ruth's clever kitchen hack

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares rare photo of herself whilst pregnant with son Jack

In the video, Ruth can be seen pulling out the freezer drawers as she explains the new system to her husband. "So I'm going to label them all so you'll know where everything is," she said, before pointing at a drawer and adding: "You've got chicken and things, that's going to be all potatoes." Seemingly confused by Ruth's need to label, Eamonn responded: "But we do know where everything is. Why do we need to label them?" To which Ruth replied: "Because it's organisation. You'll see at a glance."

Many of the star's followers suggested that Ruth's Loose Women co-star Stacey Solomon, who is known for her clever home hacks, has been rubbing off on her. One said: "She's been hanging around with Stacey for too long!" Another added: "You should blame Stacey Solomon for this one," followed by a crying with laughter emoji. While a third said: "You love how organised Ruth is."

Eamonn and Ruth present This Morning on Fridays

READ: Eamonn Holmes responds to Celebrity Gogglebox after they apologise for 'cruel edit'

Eamonn's jovial video comes after he revealed fears that he could be dead in just four years' time, after recounting how his father Leonard died of a heart attack at the age of 64. Speaking on The Journey with Pete Snodden podcast, the 60-year-old said: "I do think about 'pretirement', not retirement, 'pretirement'. You know… winding down, doing less, living more. You know, my father was dead at 64. He died of a heart attack. And I sort of think to myself, that gives me four years. Ruth says, 'Don’t talk like that,' but you do think like that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.