Alison Hammond is always game for a laugh, so it wasn't a surprise to see the This Morning presenter cracking up while attempting to bake with her son in a new video. And anyone who's ever had a kitchen disaster (or two) is sure to relate to Alison's experience of making cookies…

The star took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her attempt at baking with Aidan, 14, in their kitchen at home, and it's fair to say things didn't go to plan! In the video, which the down-to-earth star posted to Instagram, Alison could be seen lifting up a baking tray that her cookies slid straight off while she and her son both roared with laughter.

Later on, the 45-year-old stirred her bowl while asking her son, who was struggling with his mixture: "Did you just not want to melt your butter today? Did you forget?" Her son responded: "Maybe a little bit…" "I think I've got one cookie," Alison concluded at the end of her baking experience. Aidan's cookies, meanwhile, had blended together into an H shape. "For Hammond," Alison pointed out.

The star captioned the video: "When @veryuk challenged Aidan and I to show off our lockdown baking skills, I wasn’t going to say no. Spending time in the kitchen with my son and cookies to boot? Count us in. I didn’t quite get mine over the finish line but safe to say there’s a new head chef in our household… looks like I’ve got some practising to do when he goes back to school!"

While Aidan kept mum about the flavour, Alison gave her remaining cookie an eight out of ten for taste – not bad. Regardless of the end result, though, the star's fans appreciated her hilarious video, especially the bond between Alison and her son. One commented: "You two are just too cute."

Alison and her son laughed as they tried to bake cookies

Others added: "You guys are brilliant," and: "You never fail to make me laugh." A fourth fan chimed in: "Do you know how many times me and my 10-year-old daughter have watched the cookie fail moment and your laugh? Not enough times."

Alison and her legendary laugh shot to fame on the third series of Big Brother back in 2002, and she's since become a beloved member of the This Morning family, often winning over even the most sedate celebrities with her bubbly personality and sense of humour – although not her baking skills!

