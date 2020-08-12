The absolute best prosecco gifts to toast National Prosecco Day 2020 Added sparkle in your prosecco? HELL YES.

Nothing - and we mean nothing - starts off a party like that satisfying ‘pop’ of uncorked fizz. Whether you’re sitting outside in a park, dining at a restaurant, or having a cosy night in, a bottle of bubbles just adds a little sparkle (even without KiraKira) to your night, doesn’t it? So it’s crucial you keep a bottle in the fridge for those extra-special occasions, such as birthdays, promotions, and making it through extra-long Wednesdays. Here are our favourite champagne, prosecco, and cava goodies that will have you toasting in no time…

The ultimate personalised prosecco gift...

You know when you say ‘that glass has got my name on it’? Well, now you can say the same about the whole bottle. Perfect for marking (and toasting!) a special occasion.

Personalised Prosecco, £23.50, Not On The High Street

The quirky and unique prosecco gift...

Channel your inner Alice In Wonderland with this quirky bottle; the label certainly doesn’t need to tell you twice...

The Bubble Gold Sparkling Wine, £15.99, Selfridges

The luxurious fizzy gift...

Yes, champagne on ice may horrify a snobby sommelier but don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. Also, the fun glasses are perfect for picnics - because who can trust glassware in the great outdoors?

Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial Gift Set, £60, John Lewis

The fun prosecco gift...

Having a night in? Why not forget Netflix and have fun the old fashioned way with some card games? Or, y’know, a drinking game…

Gibsons Prosecco Playing Cards, £5, John Lewis

The sparkly prosecco gift...

Upgrade your prosecco game with this fun kit - any standard bottle can be jazzed up by edible glitter and cocktail mixers, plus you’ll feel a little bit like a bartender. No harm in a cocktail umbrella too, eh?

Bubblies Prosecco Cocktail Toppers, £14.99, Amazon

The prosecco gift with that little something extra...

How wonderful is this gift that keeps giving? The prosecco will last a night, the shortbread will last a week, and the orchid will stay with the receiver forever (if they’re better at looking after plants than us…).

Prosecco & Orchid Gift, £40, Marks & Spencer

The prosecco gift for anyone who loves a bit of sparkle...

Prosecco may be sparkling, but is it sparkling enough? These iridescent glitters will seriously glam up your glasses - chin chin!

Prosecco Cocktail Shimmer Kit, £9.99, Amazon

The lavish fizzy gift...

Sometimes, you just need to go full Absolutely Fabulous and grab a bottle of bolly. Find the Patsy to your Eddie, and why not watch a few re-runs of the show while you’re at it? You may have to buy more than one, though…

Bollinger Gift Box, £34.99, Laithwaites

The prosecco gift for those who love their gin as well...

People that like prosecco always like gin. People that like prosecco and gin will definitely want this Gin and Glitter Prosecco set.

Gin Liqueur Glitter Globe & Prosecco Gift, £35, Marks & Spencer

The you-can't-go-wrong prosecco gift...

Adnams Prosecco, £9.99, Adnams

