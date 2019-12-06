Christmas shoppers won’t stop raving about this hot chocolate machine

Hot chocolate season is upon us, and if you’re already dreaming about the Baileys one you’ll be having on Christmas Day, there’s something that’s guaranteed to make it even better: a Velvetiser from Hotel Chocolat. The kitchen gadget has built up a loyal fan base, and social media users can’t stop raving about how much they love theirs - so naturally, we want one too.

The Velvetiser, which costs £99.99, is apparently super easy to use; you just add milk and some special sprinkles from the store. The gadget then does its thing, heating your drink to the “perfect temperature”. Even better, it contains less sugar and more cocoa than most, so you’ll be in chocolate heaven.

The Velvetiser, £99.99, Hotel Chocolat

The Velvetiser has incredible reviews from loyal shoppers. One advised: “Bought this after a long time deciding, had a taster in a shop - no contest, this is a great gadget that does a fantastic job of producing a smooth cup of chocolate.”

Another wrote: “This was given as a birthday present, and never has a present been so well received. To say she was pleased is an understatement: delighted, thrilled, overjoyed. It's getting plenty of use and she just loves it.”

Anyone else’s mouth watering yet?

In case you’re wondering, you can get different flavours for the machine. They include: 50% Milky, 70% Classic (Vegan), 100% Mayan Red Honduras (Vegan), Salted caramel and Hazelnut Chocolate (Vegan).

Hotel Chocolat also told us that they have some exciting new Velvetiser flavours launching – Salted Caramel & Clementine, Gingerbread and Maple & Pecan and Mint, with some additional flavours yet to come for 2020.

If you’ll excuse us, we’ll be cosying up on the sofa with a mug of chocolate between now and Christmas.

