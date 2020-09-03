Spoon or no spoon for spaghetti? A top etiquette coach reveals the CORRECT way to eat pasta Instagram star sparks huge pasta debate

We've been eating pasta since we were like, age one, and everyone knows that the 'proper' way of twirling your spaghetti around your fork is with the help of a spoon, right?

Well, no, wrong. According to etiquette expert Myka Meier, using a spoon to heap pasta on one's fork is actually a big no-no.

Taking to her Instagram page, the popular author shared a short video of herself eating spaghetti the 'right' way and wrote: "Spaghetti Etiquette. Skip the spoon and instead use your fork in your dominant hand."

MORE: Nigella Lawson has a genius hack for cooking the perfect fries

Myka shows us how it's done

Myka continued: "Then put the tines/prongs of the fork into the pasta. Let the tines rest against the plate while twirling the fork OR you can rest the tines against the curved inner rim of the plate and twirl.

"To avoid too much spaghetti from accumulating, only put a few strands of pasta on the fork, and while twirling give your fork quick lifts so excess pasta does not catch on. Enjoy."

MORE: This delicious marmalade chicken recipe will be an unexpected hit

This is apparently the wrong way to eat spaghetti

This news floored many of her followers, with one reacting: "My mind is blown!!" and another saying, "Omg Myka you've messed up what I thought was right. I thought I was fancy." One fan told her: "Omg I’ve been doing it all wrong. I thought the spoon was etiquette!!"

The video caused some disagreement amongst Myka's Italian followers, however, with some debating the whole spoon issue.

One fan posted: "I’m Italian. Do not agree, using a spoon is much more elegant. Opinions have always been diverse on this topic in Italy." But another said: "As Italian, I can say absolutely no spoon."

Looks like it's still up for debate! How do you eat yours?

MORE: The Queen's chocolate cupcake recipe by the Royal Pastry Chefs - and it sounds delicious!