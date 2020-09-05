Sarah Ferguson shows off culinary talent in new photos - and we're impressed The Duchess of York seems to have a sweet tooth!

Sarah Ferguson thrilled her fans on Saturday, when she showed off a glimpse of her culinary and creative skills.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess shared a new photo of herself sitting in the conservatory where she reads a story to children every day for her YouTube series, Story Time with Fergie and Friends.

In the snap, the down-to-earth royal held up a plate featuring two round slices of bread which were decorated with peanut butter and bananas and looked like cute little bears!

Sarah captioned the picture: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be making Bears #storytimewithfergieandfriends. Link to channel in my bio."

Her followers were impressed with her talent in the kitchen, with some posting clapping and heart emojis.

Others commented: "Delicious," and: "You will be a wonderful grandmother someday Sarah [heart emojis]."

The Duchess is clearly on a roll, as the previous day she shared a photo of some impressive baked goods to the social media site.

Sarah proudly showed off her sweet snack

The delicious-looking chocolate treats were decorated to look like treasure chests and stuffed with smarties and other sweets. Yum!

Sarah laid them out on a china plate alongside a skull and crossbones flag.

She captioned the image: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be making Treasure Chest Yum Snacks and my guest friend is @sarah_fiander_harrison #storytimewithfergieandfriends #childrensbooks #books #stories."

In Saturday's snap, Sarah beamed at the camera, looking stylish and relaxed in the Windsor home she shares with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

She recently made the spacious and light-filled conservatory look even more magical by stringing a row of teacups between two large, potted trees which were covered with blossom – the perfect setting for a storytelling show!

The Duchess also shared a snapshot of her baking

The Duchess began her YouTube series as a way to keep children entertained during the pandemic, and it has proved hugely popular with her fans.

Along the way, several famous friends have popped in to virtually join the fun, including both of Sarah's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

