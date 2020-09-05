Ruth Langsford's super healthy dinner will make you so hungry The This Morning star is a talented cook

Ruth Langsford made herself a healthy green soup for dinner on Saturday, and as far as we're concerned, the This Morning star deserves her own cooking show.

Sharing a video of the delicious green broth simmering on the stove as she stirred away, Ruth wrote: "Making green soup."

Thankfully for her Instagram followers, she also made a note of the ingredients used.

"Onions, garlic, leeks, courgettes, cabbage, green beans, celery, broccoli, tin of flageolet beans, bay leaves, celery salt, pepper," wrote the talented cook at the bottom of her clip.

In a second video, Ruth added: "Spinach at the end, oh and there are frozen peas in there too."

Looks delicious, Ruth!

The doting mum impressed us again over the bank holiday weekend with her impressive kitchen skills.

How good does that soup look!

Taking meal prep to a whole new level, the mother-of-one shared a clip of vegetables and meat carefully packaged in plastic containers.

The 60-year-old wrote: "Sunday evening food prep, Monday's breakfast and lunch!"

But it wasn't just the presenter's attention to detail in the packed lunch department that wowed us, Ruth revealed that she's just as particular when it comes to her bookshelf!

In the background of Ruth's video, her colourful bookcase was visible – and it's so neat and tidy!

Not a single piece of paper was out of place, and the doting mum's mini library featured books of every colour imaginable.

We could sit and stare at it all day!

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes live in a beautiful house in Surrey with their son Jack, and we love it when the pair treat us to peeks inside their stylish abode.

During lockdown, Eamonn even gave his social media followers a peek inside his man cave that doubles up as an office, revealing he has a cardboard cutout of his wife to keep him company while he works.

We bet Ruth loves that…

