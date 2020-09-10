Meatballs and pasta are one of our ultimate comfort dinners – just the meal for chilly autumn evenings at home with the family. It fills you up and is packed full of flavour.

TV cook Nigella Lawson has shared her recipe for meatballs on her Instagram page, and we have to say, the dish looks totally scrumptious. Small meatballs tossed in tomato sauce and tagliatelle pasta – yum!

Nigella posted: "Recipe of the day is a gentle source of bolstering comfort: meatballs!" She guided followers to the full recipe in her bio link, which included a VERY helpful cooking hack.

The star revealed: "The trick to these meatballs is to keep them small. Don’t actually use a teaspoon, but use about a teaspoon’s amount of mince to roll each ball."

Aha! Who's guilty of making giant meatballs then regretting their size when it comes to eating? Nigella also suggests getting the kids involved if you're a parent or grandparent as rolling meatballs is a lot of fun.

Of course, there were plenty of compliments for Nigella's recipe from her Instagram fans, with one posting: "Can’t even tell you how many times I’ve made this dish!!"

Another told her: "That has to be on my weekend list! Looks yummy!" while one follower is a long time devotee of this particular recipe, revealing, "Nigella I love this recipe...I've been making it for 20ish years."

Hands up who's making meatballs this weekend?

