Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve Smith marked their 28th wedding anniversary in a very special way. The couple's daughter Rosie ensured her parents, who married on 5 September 1992, celebrated the occasion in style by treating them to a very decadent lunch!

READ: Lorraine Kelly's incredible daily diet: what the TV presenter eats in a day

The ITV’s Lorraine host took to Instagram to share a peek inside their romantic meal at The Ivy Marlow Garden. "A lovely lunch as a present from @rosiekellysmith at #theivymarlowgarden to celebrate our anniversary. Just perfect," Lorraine captioned the photo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly makes rare comment about Steve Smith

It showed herself and Steve holding their plates of afternoon tea up to the camera, with cream and fresh strawberries spilling out of their scones while a chocolate shard read 'Happy Anniversary' in gold writing.

Fans were blown away by their tasty meal, with one writing: "Fabulous enjoy...lovely anniversary treat," while another added: "Oh they look delicious!" A third remarked: "What a lovely present. Hope you enjoyed it."

MORE: Look back on Lorraine Kelly's wedding day as she celebrates 28th anniversary

Lorraine and Steve enjoyed cream scones on their wedding anniversary

Dressing up for the occasion, the 60-year-old looked beautiful in a black shirt dress covered with mini zebras, which appears to be a bargain £18 design from Shein. Lorraine finished off her look with flawless makeup and her brunette bob framing her face while Steve kept it simple in a crisp blue shirt.

Zebra print shirt dress, £18.49, Shein

No doubt Lorraine enjoyed spending the weekend at home with her husband following her return to work this week after her extended summer break, during which Rosie taught her how to bake. After the Scottish TV presenter was reunited with her daughter, who had been in Singapore, Rosie told HELLO!: "I'm also going to teach mum to cook and bake and I've got her doing online yoga classes." We wonder if she has attempted her own scones at home, and how they compare to her lavish anniversary meal!

RELATED: Lorraine Kelly's ultra-flattering skinny trousers are an M&S bargain

Meanwhile, Lorraine previously revealed that Steve is a great cook, but she struggles with portion control when he makes dinner. Speaking on This Morning in 2019, Lorraine said: “I don’t think diets work. It’s all about portion control. My husband cooks for me and sometimes I ask, ‘How many people are coming round?’" We think portion control was the least of their worries on their special day...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.