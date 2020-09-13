Heidi Klum's son Henry's incredible birthday cake has to be seen to be believed The America’s Got Talent judge's son turned 15

While she tends to be incredibly private about her family life, Heidi Klum delighted fans when she shared a peek inside her son Henry's 15th birthday over the weekend. Judging by the videos, she certainly made sure it was one to remember!

On her Instagram Stories, the German supermodel documented the family celebrations, which included a giant screen and beanbags set up in the garden for a gaming party. And while Henry and his friends feasted on McDonald's for their main course, it was the decadent dessert we couldn't take our eyes off.

Heidi unveiled Henry's amazing birthday cake on Instagram

America's Got Talent judge Heidi shared a video of a huge plate filled with what appears to be a white iced cake decorated with delicate red flowers. Gold stars and a string of 'Happy Birthday' decorations surrounded the outside, while white and red candles sat on top, ready for Henry to make a wish.

In the background, a huge pile of wrapped presents sat on the table – so there were likely plenty more surprises in store for the birthday boy!

This comes just weeks after Heidi and Tom Kaulitz celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a giant cake featuring Heidi's kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Seal. The doting mum-of-four snuggled up to the Tokio Hotel rocker as they posed for a photo behind an intricate yacht themed cake, which replicates the luxury vessel they had their lavish reception on.

The America's Got Talent judge treated her son to a gaming birthday party

While miniature figurines of the bride and groom could be seen at the front of the boat, the cutest piece of the cake had to be the four figures made to look like her children, Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou sat on the back, smiling from ear to ear. And the boat even had the words 'One Year' written across the side, to mark the couple's magical wedding day in Capri, Italy.

