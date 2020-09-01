Heidi Klum leaves fans speechless with bedroom selfie

Heidi Klum is no stranger to bikini selfies but her latest Instagram post certainly turned up the heat.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 47, dared to bare in a photo taken by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, at their LA home.

Heidi was thinly veiled behind a sheer curtain which left little to the imagination, with fans clearly able to see she didn’t have a stitch of clothing on.

Not that Heidi broached the subject of nudity and instead captioned the sultry photo: "Mondaze."

Her post is perhaps not so surprising since she’s previously admitted her guilty pleasure is sunbathing nude and skinny dipping too.

In fact, she told People magazine she has no plans to start covering up and will embrace her body as she ages.

"I'm probably going to be the girl on the beach with no top on when I'm 60," she said. "Maybe my stomach and my boobs are not going to be the same way they are now. But it's just who I am.

"I am more of a free person. I'm more nudist that way. I'm fearless. I don't think that will change. I'm gonna be that 60-year-old woman laying on the beach with just my bottoms on."

Heidi showed off her model figure

Heidi has been married to her Tokio Hotel rocker husband, Tom, 31, for just over a year and shares four children with her ex-husband, Seal.

Although she admits having kids changed her appearance, she says she’s more than happy with the way she looks and feels.

"Would it be nice if my skin and body still looked the way it did when I was 25? Sure,” she told Redbook in 2015. "But the fact is, your body changes when you have children; you get wrinkles as you get older. I like that I have laugh lines from smiling too much."

