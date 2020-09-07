Gordon Ramsay celebrates exciting news during family's stay in Cornwall The Hell's Kitchen star had a lot to celebrate on Monday evening!

Gordon Ramsay has been spending the majority of the lockdown at his home in Cornwall, where he has been enjoying quality time with his family.

And while the Hell's Kitchen star, like everyone else in the country, has restricted travel options as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday night he was reminded of his incredible trip to America with friends Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirex.

VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay reveals first look at his stunning swimming pool in Cornwall

Their show, Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip, took away Best Food Show at the TV Choice Awards.

On winning the accolade, Gordon said: "I am sure you'd love to see all the three amigos accepting this together. But trust me, I am still recovering from our first American Road Trip.

"Thanks to all the readers and fans because without your support, honestly? Gino and Fred would not be employed. We will be back soon when Fred will hopefully have stopped wearing those budgie smugglers and Gino will have finally learnt to drive."

Gordon Ramsay Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirex took away Best Food Show

Gino added: "Thank you so much for this. And of course I have to say thank you to my crazy friends, Fred and Gordon. I cannot wait to film with you again. To Gordon, Gino and Fred – the party that never ends."

Fred also thanked everyone, saying: "We are delighted and I can’t tell you how much I miss the boys."

The popular cross-country cuisine show began in 2018, and has currently had two series, with the second season airing earlier in 2020.

Gordon accepted the TV Choice Award virtually

Fans are hoping a third series will get commissioned, although it is unlikely this will happen anytime soon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The most recent series of the show saw the trio enjoy the local culture and cuisine across the USA, from Las Vegas to the Mexican desert, where Gino encountered a scary experience after his vehicle crashed during a dune buggy race.

Gordon, Gino and Fred had the best time filming their TV show

Gordon, Gino and Fred received their TV choice award from the comforts of their own homes on Monday evening. For the first time ever, winners of the annual event were announced online in special online and radio shows.

Other winners from the evening included Martin Clunes, who took away his first win as Best Actor for Doc Martin. Poignantly, this was on the day ITV announced the tenth and final series of the hit drama.

Jodie Comer took away the Best Actress accolade, while I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! won Best Reality Show.

Gordon is currently staying in Cornwall with his family

Coronation Street also hit a jackpot, winning Best Soap, while Jack P. Shepherd won Best Soap Actor, and Shelly King won Best Soap Actress.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway won Best Entertainment Show, Peaky Blinders won Best Drama Series, and White House Farm was awarded Best New Drama.

The chef with his four oldest children and wife Tana Ramsay

Best Family Drama went to Call the Midwife, Best Comedy Show was given to After Life, and Best Lifestyle Show was named as The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad won Best Factual Show, The Great British Bake Off was crowned Best Talent Show, and the Best Daytime Show went to This Morning.

