Davina McCall has an exciting few days ahead after she announced that her moving day has finally arrived on Wednesday morning. However, the Long Lost Family host revealed she had run into a common problem all of us face when packing up our belongings - she didn't have any kitchen utensils available to feed herself!

The star shared a photo of the very unusual dinner she made on Tuesday night, which consisted of one boiled egg sitting inside the egg carton next to her other uncooked eggs. "Moving house today. Kids were at their dad's last night so dinner for one. No egg cups. Thanks for the inspo @mdlondon eggs and soldiers," she captioned the post, and fans were obsessed with her boyfriend Michael Douglas' make-shift egg cup! "@mdlondon is definitely a good practical influence," one wrote, while another added, "Why have I never thought of this? Simple genius!" Meanwhile, others provided their own suggestions on how to improve her dinner. "A shot glass works well also!" one follower noted, and a second commented: "Happy house move day! Halloumi soldiers coated with honey and mustard are the biz for dipping."

Davina and her children Holly, Tilly and Chester have been renting in East Sussex following the star's split from her husband Matthew Robertson in 2017. She has provided several glimpses inside the property, which includes her own study where she can discuss her podcast, Making The Cut, a bedroom with cream cupboards and wardrobes providing plenty of storage for her clothes, and a grey marble kitchen. So we can see why she may be sad to leave!

However, the mother-of-three previously opened up about building a new home for herself and her children. She told Woman & Home: "I'm building a house! My kids and I have been renting and we were trying to find a plot of land. So we're doing it together. This year is going to be super stressful, but really fun. It's the next phase of our lives – a house that we've all built and everyone gets to choose how they want their bedrooms."

